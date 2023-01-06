As FTX tries to claw back charitable donations, Bitcoin and Big Eyes Coin push further for charity

Talk about leaving a sour taste. As FTX proceeds through its bankruptcy, it has begun the process of attempting to claw back donations to charities. The CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was prolific in his donations to charities to push FTX and his other interests. FTX reported that Bankman-Fried's FTX Foundation gave away USD 140 million. According to allegations by the New York Department of Justice, this money was taken from customer accounts without permission, effectively using loyal customers' funds as sources of capital to further grow FTX.

Whilst FTX tries to claw back its illegitimate donations to charities, there is a Bitcoin (BTC) charity event happening this January, as well as an ongoing charitable push by Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Running BitcoinFran Finney, widow of Hal Finney, an early pioneer of Bitcoin (BTC) made the announcement that she will be hosting a half-marathon charity event in his memory. Hal Finney was the first person on Twitter to mention Bitcoin (BTC). Fran Finney took inspiration from his now iconic tweet on January 11th 2009 where he states "Running bitcoin". This tweet was made days after Bitcoin launched, and led many to believe that he may be Satoshi Nakamoto - the pseudonym of Bitcoin's creator. He is also known as the first person to receive 10 BTC from Nakamoto.

The purpose of the event is to fundraise for ALS research. Hal Finney was diagnosed with ALS in 2009 and passed away due to complications in 2014. Before he passed, Hal Finney was a prolific runner. The event is for a great cause, and the funds will be raised through Bitcoin donations. If he could see it now, he would be very proud.

As well as donating to this great cause to help fund research for the debilitating disease ALS, Bitcoin is also a fantastic store of value and investment vehicle.

