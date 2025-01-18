As Strong As Your Will Power: The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure launched in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has been launched in India. This adventure motorcycle will be available as a completely built-up unit and deliveries will commence from April 2025.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is the new benchmark in the world of large adventure motorcycles. The new Adventure GS is the insurmountable rock in the portfolio of the biggest travel enduros. For more than two decades, the big BMW GS Adventure with flat twin boxer engine has been synonymous with long-distance motorcycle journeys. It has been equipped with a wide range of standard equipment, is highly individualized and invites you to enjoy a limitless motorcycle experience. The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, the legend, is already the statement for absolute adventure - it is rock solid."

The introductory ex-showroom price of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure starts from:

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure (Base) - INR 22,95,000

Additionally, three option Styles are also available for individualization - Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and 719 Karakorum.

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is available in the following color schemes - Basic variant is available in Racing Red paintwork, Optional Styles - Triple Black is available in Blackstorm metallic paintwork, GS Trophy is available in the Racing Blue metallic paintwork and the 719 Karakorum is available in the Aurelius Green matt metallic paintwork.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW India Financial Services offers flexible and hassle-free finance solutions. What's more, it goes beyond just motorcycles - with accessories financing, ensuring that you're fully equipped for all your riding experiences. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes with a completely new design that sets it apart from its sister model, the R 1300 GS. The design with the new flyline follows the idea of demonstrating extreme robustness and versatility right from the start, without adding unnecessary complexity, but instead, intelligently combining materiality and functionality. A key component of the outer skin in the central bodywork area is the 30-liter aluminium fuel tank, which is largely uncovered. High-quality highlights include recessed BMW emblems and embossed GS lettering on both sides, while two visible welding seams in the seat area demonstrate the technology and manufacturing precision. The sheer width of the tank inspires confidence and provides effective frontal weather protection. Functional, narrow side surfaces integrate the rider perfectly and offer the best possible ergonomic conditions even off-road.

Effective wind and weather protection is provided by the large adjustable windshield in combination with two large transparent wind deflectors (cockpit panels), making for a uniquely quiet and comfortable ride, even on long journeys. The optional electric windshield adjustment allows the windshield to be adjusted to the rider's personal preference with millimetre precision from comfort of the handlebars. The standard hand protectors with extensions and integrated turning indicators provide maximum protection. Rubberised tank trays to the left and right of the upper tank covers provide non-slip, secure storage.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure offers a very attractive full LED headlamp with a novel, distinctive light icon as standard. The light unit consists of one LED unit for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for the daytime running light and the side light. The new R 1300 GS Adventure also features two extra-flat auxiliary headlamps with LED technology that blend harmoniously into the bodywork. This combination illuminates the road with unprecedented clarity, thereby ensuring even better perception in traffic. With the standard 'Headlight Pro', beam of the matrix full LED headlamp turns into the bend according to the lean angle.

In basic version, the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure leaves no doubt about its purpose. Finished in solid Racing Red, it has an athletic, well-trained look that invites you to embark on dedicated motorcycling adventures. The silver-coloured tank and the black and red seats for rider and passenger provide a striking contrast. This colour scheme is harmoniously complemented by black handlebars, black rims and red hand protector extensions.

The Triple Black style of the all-new R 1300 GS Adventure shows its elegant side. Accents in perfectly coordinated shades of black and aluminium fuel tank finished in high-quality Tinted Clear Coat are the hallmarks of this exceptional character. The appearance of muted, elegant surfaces makes the world-tourer enduro an eye-catcher. The standard engine protector is black with silver inserts. Black handlebars, black wheel rims and grey hand protector extensions are the traditional Triple Black colours, as well as the large aluminium radiator cowls with holders for the radiator cowl bags. This model also features two black/grey comfort seats with seat heating, a luggage holder and adjustable windshield with wind deflectors.

The GS Trophy style is focused on off-road capability and features a sporty colour scheme. Racing Blue metallic paintwork is complemented by eye-catching solid Light White and solid Racing Red stripes. Textured powder-coated parts in Avus black metallic matt create exciting contrasts with the aluminium parts. The red and black rider's seat on this model variant creates the effect of a continuous bench seat with the sporty, two-tone passenger seat and matches the red protector extensions. Black insert in the stainless steel engine protector creates an attractive interplay of colours with Gold cross-spoke wheels. Black grilles in front of the radiators and auxiliary headlamps provide effective stone guard protection. The sport windshield and sport grab handles for the passenger further emphasise GS Trophy's sporty character. Large radiator cowls with mounts for radiator cowl bags and aluminium tank trays also form robust docking elements for exploring the world.

Option 719 Karakorum style is finished in an exclusive Aurelius Green metallic matt colour, giving it a decidedly elegant look. Gold-coloured lines and shadow milled parts package complete the high-quality appearance, as does the 'Opt. 719' badge on the tank cover. The gold anodised rims and handlebars are particularly eye-catching. The standard engine protector is coated black with silver-coloured inserts and hand protector extensions are grey. In addition to the small aluminium radiator cowls and protective grille on auxiliary headlights, this style also includes two comfort seats in black with seat heating, a luggage rack and adjustable windshield.

The legendary twin-cylinder boxer engine is once again at the heart of the all-new R 1300 GS Adventure. It features the most powerful BMW boxer engine ever to be produced in series. The new design, first introduced on the R 1300 GS, is much more compact than its predecessor, thanks to a transmission located under the engine and a new arrangement of camshaft drive. It generates 107 kW (145 hp) from 1,300 cc at 7,750 rpm. Maximum torque is 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

At the center of the new suspension is the sheet metal shell main frame made of steel, which in addition to being significantly optimised in terms of installation space also offers higher levels of stiffness. The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure now has an aluminium lattice tube rear frame. The EVO Telelever front wheel guide with flex element and the revised EVO Paralever rear wheel guide also provide greater steering precision and riding stability. With the Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), available as an option only with GS Trophy & Option 719 variant, riders will enjoy the absolute convenience of automated clutch operation which makes riding even more enjoyable.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has four riding modes to suit individual rider preferences. The 'Rain' and 'Road' riding modes allow riding characteristics to be adapted to most road conditions. The 'Eco' riding mode also makes it possible to use the innovative BMW ShiftCam technology primarily in such a way that the maximum range can be achieved with a single tank of fuel. The riding mode 'Enduro' enables an enhanced riding experience off the beaten track with a specific set-up for off-road use. The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure now comes with standard Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro, sport brake as a part of the Dynamic Package. Riding Modes Pro comprises of three additional riding modes 'Dynamic', 'Dynamic Pro' and 'Enduro Pro'.

Engine drag torque control (MSR) is also available as standard, that can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel. Hill start control (HSC) Pro is fitted as standard and enables convenient hill starts, even when carrying two people and luggage. The motorcycle comes as standard with a twin disc brake featuring two newly developed, radially mounted four-piston fixed calipers at the front and a single disc brake with two-piston floating calliper at the rear in conjunction with BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro. The standard Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) offers increased safety when braking, also in difficult situations, by preventing unintentional throttle application.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has the equipment feature Connectivity as standard, including a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. In conjunction with the standard BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller with integrated operation, it gives the rider fast access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Standard Comfort package features centre stand, adjustable windscreen including high windshield high, cockpit trim and wind deflector, passenger kit including comfort passenger seat, comfort passenger rest and luggage carrier. Touring package includes central locking, preparation for navigation, chrome-plated manifold, left and right case holder, hand protector extension and the topcase holder.

Comfort features include keyless ride, heated grips, smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard. Other standard list of features include hand protectors with integrated turn indicators, M Lightweight battery and Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with brake function.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure with Option 719 features the new Riding Assistant for safe and convenient motorcycling. Active Cruise Control (ACC) with integrated distance control can be used to set the desired riding speed as well as the distance to the vehicle in front. Front Collision Warning (FCW) with brake intervention is designed to prevent collisions and help reduce the severity of accidents, while Lane Change Warning monitors the lanes to the left and right and can help ensure a safe lane change while supporting use of the rear mirror.

A comprehensive range of original BMW Motorcycle accessories and gears is available for further individualization of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

