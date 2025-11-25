Asa Mee Ashi Mee Sets a New Benchmark for Marathi Romance with Rolls-Royce Grandeur and British Heritage Filming

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: A grand romantic saga set against the charm and style of UK, 'Asa Mee Ashi Mee' has finally unveiled its much-awaited trailer. Directed by Amol Shetge and produced by Sachin Nahar, the film promises to bring a fresh and contemporary love story to Marathi cinema, mounted on a global scale. The film is scheduled to release on 28 November 2025.

The trailer presents a visually stunning narrative, shot extensively in the United Kingdom. From the glamorous streets of the UK to majestic heritage locations like Hartlebury Castle, the film's frames exhibit a cinematic grandeur rarely seen in regional romantic dramas. Adding to its sophistication are luxury elements, such as the iconic Rolls-Royce, which enhance the film's premium production value and scale.

'Asa Mee Ashi Mee' follows the story of two contrasting individuals. Ajinkya Ramesh Deo plays a young Indian photographer stylish, carefree, confident, and someone who lives life on his own terms. On the other side stands Tejashri Pradhan, a woman who is independent and mature, running her own travel agency in the UK. The chemistry between the characters unfolds against breathtaking backdrops, making every frame visually captivating and emotionally engaging.

However, the trailer doesn't just stay within the boundaries of romance. It introduces a twist a mysterious emotional turning point where Tejashri's character suddenly distances herself from Ajinkya. What drives this decision becomes the film's central hook and a question viewers eagerly await to see unfold on screen.

'Asa Mee Ashi Mee' features a vibrant ensemble of both Indian and British actors. Apart from the lead pair, the film boasts powerful performances from Madhav Deochake, Sanjay Mone, Krishnakant Jagannath Keni, Yashashree Masurkar, and other British Artists. Crafted under the prestigious Maxmus Limited banner, the film stands as a showcase of compelling direction, striking cinematography by Sopan Purandare, and heartfelt music by Nilesh Moharir. Producers Sachin Nahar serve as the driving forces behind this ambitious vision.

A testament to its appeal, the film premiered at the Goa Film Festival, where it was chosen by the jury and warmly received by audiences, earning glowing reviews and industry buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

'Asa Mee Ashi Mee' is all set to embark on its cinematic journey on 28 November 2025, promising romance, drama, emotional depth, and world-class visual storytelling.

Trailer link - https://youtu.be/686SiHp94o0

