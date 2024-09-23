ASBL Achieves Rs 500 Crore in Sales on Launch Day of Landmark Project at Kukatpally

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: ASBL, one of Hyderabad's fast-emerging real estate developers, reached a significant milestone by recording Rs 500 crore in sales on the very first day of launching its latest project, ASBL Landmark. Located at the Kukatpally 'Y' Junction, the project has quickly become one of the most sought-after addresses in the city. This exceptional response reflects the growing demand for thoughtfully designed residential spaces that meet modern urban needs.

ASBL Landmark is spread over 6.6 acres and offers spacious 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK apartments, each providing residents with a harmonious blend of style, comfort, and modern conveniences. The project's extensive 52,000 sq ft of indoor amenities, including a luxurious G+4 clubhouse, co-working spaces, a banquet hall, a supermarket, and more, cater to residents of all ages. Social spaces such as the Panchatantra-themed children's play area and thoughtful touches like a dedicated physiotherapy room underscore ASBL's commitment to community-focused living.

Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, commented on the remarkable achievement: "At ASBL, we are driven by the vision of creating living spaces that go beyond the ordinary. ASBL Landmark is designed to meet the diverse needs of urban families while fostering a sense of community and connection. This project is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality homes that elevate the living experience for every resident. We're honored by the trust shown in us and look forward to continuing our journey of transforming urban living."

ASBL Landmark's prime location, offering easy access to key retail hubs, schools, hospitals, and IT centers, makes it an ideal choice for families seeking convenience without compromising on quality. The upcoming Lakeshore Mall, sharing the compound wall with the project, promises a vibrant social experience for residents. In addition, the Balanagar metro station, located just 100 meters away, ensures excellent connectivity for daily commutes.

With the success of ASBL Landmark, the company continues to disrupt the real estate market through its innovative design practices and use of cutting-edge construction technology. ASBL's rapid rise in the Hyderabad market is attributed to its focus on combining modern lifestyle needs with functional, community-driven spaces.

The company's forward-thinking approach is evident in its growth trajectory. ASBL has expanded its reach to over 8 million sq ft of planned residential development. Under the leadership of Korupolu, ASBL's annual sales have surged from Rs 1,250 crores in 2022 to Rs 2,200 crores in 2023. The launch of ASBL Landmark is another significant step in its journey towards shaping the future of urban living.

ASBL is a rapidly growing real estate company focused on delivering innovative, high-quality residential projects. Known for its commitment to construction technology and customer-centricity, ASBL has established a strong presence in Hyderabad's real estate sector. With over 8 million sq ft of residential projects planned across key locations, ASBL continues to redefine the urban living experience with projects like ASBL Lakeside, ASBL Spire, ASBL Spectra, ASBL Springs and ASBL Loft already under its belt.

