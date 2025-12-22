ASBL Highlights Hyderabad Real Estate Market Trend for Gurugram Investors, Emphasising Cross-City Diversification

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22: ASBL, India's fastest growing real estate company based in Hyderabad, hosted the Gurugram Realty Meet, a focused investor engagement designed to offer NCR investors practical insights into the Indian real estate market and evolving investment strategies across cities. The session aimed to educate participants on where to invest, how to evaluate markets, and how to build resilient real estate portfolios beyond their home region.

Set against ongoing real estate news of Gurgaon highlighting price escalation, regulatory delays and rising volatility, the meet addressed a growing need among NCR investors to reassess traditional investment patterns. Attendees included seasoned investors and professionals actively exploring how to purchase a house, how to buy a home in new markets, and the rules for buying a house across cities.

Rather than positioning the meet as a sales-led showcase, ASBL curated it as a knowledge-driven platform. The discussion focused on Indian real estate fundamentals, portfolio diversification, rental yield optimisation, capital preservation and long-term market stability. A key highlight of the session was the live Q&A format, where investors were encouraged to raise market-specific, financial and regulatory questions and those questions were directly addressed by the CEO Ajitesh Korupolu himself.

Why Gurugram Investors Are Looking at Hyderabad

The session was personally led by Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, who shared data-backed insights into macro real estate trends, city-level performance and investor behaviour across India. In addition to the presentation, Ajitesh interacted directly with attendees through an open Q&A and one-on-one discussions, helping investors evaluate individual investment goals, risk profiles and market suitability.

Urban Efficiency and Livability

According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025, Delhi-Gurugram commuters lose 128 hours annually in peak-hour traffic compared to 85 hours in Hyderabad. Hyderabad also maintains better air quality, with an AQI of 117 versus Gurugram's 158, and has been ranked India's most livable city by Mercer for seven consecutive years. For investors, these factors play a direct role in rental demand, tenant retention and long-term asset performance.

Cost and Capital Deployment Advantage

Numbeo data indicates that Gurugram is approximately 18 percent more expensive than Hyderabad, with a lifestyle costing INR150,000 in Hyderabad requiring nearly INR177,000 in Gurugram. This cost differential allows investors to deploy capital more strategically in Hyderabad, enabling diversification across multiple assets instead of concentrating investment into a single high-ticket purchase.

Commercial Growth Driving Residential Stability

Hyderabad continues to outperform NCR in Global Capability Center expansion, accounting for nearly 40 percent of India's new GCCs over the past three years. Major global companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft have expanded their presence in the city, strengthening long-term employment pipelines. Address Advisors reported a 30 percent year-on-year increase in Hyderabad's office absorption in Q1 2025, compared to approximately 5 percent growth across NCR micro-markets. This sustained commercial growth signals consistent rental demand and reduced vacancy risk for residential investors.

Appreciation With Lower Volatility

Between 2019 and mid-2024, Hyderabad recorded a 64 percent increase in property values, compared to Gurugram's 50 percent rise. Importantly, Hyderabad's growth trajectory has been more stable, reducing downside exposure for investors evaluating buying a new house or considering first home buyer benefits as part of family wealth planning.

Ajitesh Korupolu's Perspective

Speaking at the session, Ajitesh Korupolu said, "Today's investors are far more informed and diversification-driven. They are asking sharper questions around yield sustainability, downside risk and long-term stability. This session was designed to create clarity not just around Hyderabad, but around how investors should think about real estate as a portfolio asset. For those prioritising capital preservation and predictable growth, Hyderabad offers a strong, complementary market to NCR."

A Knowledge-Led Cross-City Investment Approach

Through the Gurugram Realty Meet, ASBL reinforced the importance of education-led investing and cross-city portfolio distribution. By combining live interaction, transparent data and real-world investor queries, the session helped participants align real estate decisions with long-term wealth strategies rather than short-term speculation. The initiative reflects a broader shift toward informed, research-backed real estate investing in India.

ASBL is among the first technology-driven real estate companies in India. Known for its commitment to transparency, design innovation and engineering excellence, ASBL follows a customer-first approach with a proven track record of delivering high-quality residential communities. The company supports both experienced investors and first-time home buyers as they explore opportunities within the Hyderabad real estate market.

