ASBL Hosts Bengaluru Realty Meet Highlighting Trends in the Hyderabad Real Estate Market

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24: ASBL, one of the top real estate companies in Hyderabad, hosted the Bengaluru Realty Meet, a strategic engagement series designed to help investors understand the evolving Hyderabad vs Bengaluru landscape within the Indian property sector. Led by ASBL Founder & CEO Ajitesh Korupolu, the initiative brought clarity to the Hyderabad real estate market trend, empowering both seasoned investors and first-time home buyers seeking guidance on how to purchase a house, evaluate market stability, and identify long-term appreciation potential.

During the sessions, ASBL presented a comparative analysis highlighting why the Hyderabad real estate market continues to strengthen its position among India's most promising investment destinations. Data from the TomTom Traffic Index 2025 revealed that Bengaluru commuters lose 129 hours annually in peak-hour traffic, significantly higher than Hyderabad's 85 hours. Numbeo's cost-of-living findings showed that maintaining a comparable lifestyle requires approximately INR 170,000 per month in Bengaluru versus INR 151,562 in Hyderabad. Reinforcing its growing residential appeal, Hyderabad has been ranked India's Most Livable City for seven consecutive years by Mercer, a key factor influencing individuals buying a new house or searching for first home buyer benefits.

The sessions also offered insights into the broader Hyderabad real estate ecosystem, from infrastructure development to corporate expansion. Over the past three years, Hyderabad has attracted nearly 40 percent of India's new Global Capability Center setups, surpassing Bengaluru's 33 percent, as reported by the Times of India. Major technology companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft continue to expand their largest India offices in Hyderabad, further amplifying the city's employment base and housing demand. In commercial real estate, Hyderabad recorded a strong 30 percent year-on-year growth in office absorption in Q1 2025, reaching 4 million square feet, significantly outpacing other major Indian office markets. While Bengaluru continued to lead in absolute leasing volumes with 6.55 million square feet in H1 2025, its year-on-year growth remained in the low single digits at around 5%, in line with trends seen across other top cities. According to ANAROCK data, Hyderabad's comparatively higher growth trajectory is increasingly drawing investor attention as they assess long-term demand drivers, market momentum, and sustainable wealth creation.

From a residential investment perspective, Hyderabad continued to outperform. Between 2019 and H1 2024, the city saw a 64 percent rise in housing prices compared with Bengaluru's 57 percent, despite Bengaluru's higher base pricing. This balance of affordability, appreciation and lifestyle advantages makes Hyderabad especially compelling for individuals exploring how to buy a home or evaluating opportunities as a first time home buyer. Additional infrastructure advantages such as Hyderabad Airport's global ranking for efficiency and the city's lower population density of 9.3 million compared with Bengaluru's 12.3 million further reinforce the stability and scalability of the Hyderabad real estate market trend.

Speaking about the initiative, the Bengaluru Realty Meet was designed as a learning-focused platform to help people better understand the Indian real estate market and make informed decisions. The sessions encouraged open dialogue, allowing participants to raise specific questions and gain clarity through direct interaction. The intention was to create a space for transparent conversations around real estate, something that adds meaningful value for investors navigating long-term decisions.

The Bengaluru initiative reflects ASBL's commitment to transparency, consumer education and customer-first engagement. The sessions offered clarity not only on investment metrics but also on practical considerations related to buying a new house, understanding market dynamics and gaining confidence in long-term decision-making. By facilitating direct interaction with leadership and sharing authentic market intelligence, ASBL continues to empower investors navigating the Hyderabad vs Bengaluru comparison and seeking trustworthy guidance in the modern Indian property landscape.

ASBL is a fast-growing real estate company based in Hyderabad and among the first technology-driven real estate companies in India, known for its commitment to transparency, design innovation and engineering excellence. With a customer-first approach and a proven track record of delivering high-quality residential communities, ASBL remains dedicated to supporting both first-time home buyers and experienced investors as they explore opportunities within the Hyderabad real estate market.

