ASBL Hosts India's Biggest Real Estate Event Bringing Thousands of its Customers Together

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25: ASBL hosted India's biggest real estate event - ASBL Family Day 2025 at Anvaya Conventions in Hyderabad's Financial District, bringing together thousands of customers and their families in what industry observers are calling the largest customer-focused gathering in Indian real estate history.

The scale and intent of the event mark a clear industry first. No other real estate developer in India has organized a customer celebration of this magnitude, positioning ASBL Founder and CEO Ajitesh Korupolu as the only developer to pioneer large-scale post-possession customer engagement at this level.

Breaking with Industry Convention

Real estate developers across India typically conclude customer relationships at the point of possession. Family Day 2025 challenged that norm by creating a large-scale celebration exclusively for existing customers and their families, long after transactions were complete.

Held on December 20, the gathering featured multi-generational programming that began with a ceremonial Diya Pradipanam, followed by cultural performances by Nritya Priya and the Sravya Manasa Dance Ensemble. The evening concluded with dinner, live music by Niraval, The Band, and a DJ night, reinforcing ASBL's focus on community building beyond the sale.

What distinguishes this as India's biggest real estate customer event is not only attendance, but the philosophy behind it. While the industry largely operates on transactional models, Korupolu has championed an approach that views customers as lifelong partners rather than completed sales.

Strategic Vision Anchored in Hyderabad's Growth

During the event, Korupolu outlined ASBL's long-term vision within the context of Hyderabad's rapid urban transformation.

He shared data highlighting the city's momentum. Hyderabad now accounts for 44 percent of India's tech employment and 46 percent of new Global Capability Centres established between January and November 2025, surpassing Bengaluru in GCC development. The city has also emerged as India's data centre capital, representing 60 to 80 percent of the country's data centre investment value. Infrastructure upgrades through SRDP projects have reduced travel times by 25 to 50 percent.

Acknowledging the challenges of fast-growing cities, including longer commutes, shrinking open spaces, and reduced walkability, Korupolu shared ASBL's vision of creating more pedestrian-friendly, human-centred environments inspired by global metropolitan benchmarks.

Four Strategic Announcements at India's Biggest Real Estate Event

At the event, ASBL announced several forward-looking initiatives:

AAED Design Studio

A new vertical focused on human-centred design methodology, reinforcing ASBL's customer-first development philosophy.

Non-Convertible Debentures

Plans to introduce NCDs as part of the company's capital structure, reflecting a commitment to financial transparency rarely seen in the sector.

Public Listing Intent

Korupolu revealed the company's long-term intention to pursue an IPO, positioning it as a natural step for a business built on transparency and stakeholder trust.

ASBL Founders Club

A community platform integrated with the ASBL Homes App, designed for children's skill development programs, community events, and shared activities, with phased development planned over four years.

A Founder Who Engages Differently

What truly set Family Day 2025 apart was Korupolu's personal involvement. Even hours after his keynote address, he continued engaging directly with families, reflecting a customer-first approach that remains unmatched at this scale in Indian real estate.

"A home is often a once-in-a-lifetime purchase and the single biggest investment most people make," Korupolu shared with attendees. "That understanding carries a responsibility that does not end at possession."

Redefining Real Estate's Relationship Model

Family Day 2025 establishes a new benchmark in Indian real estate, not through marketing alone, but through meaningful relationship building. In an industry where developer-customer engagement usually ends at handover, ASBL has demonstrated the power of creating an ongoing, evolving community that treats customers as extended family.

The event raises an important question for the industry: will others follow this model, or will ASBL's approach remain an exception? What is clear is that India's largest real estate customer gathering has proven both operationally achievable and strategically impactful.

At ASBL, everything begins with people. Each project is shaped through extensive research and a deep understanding of how families live, grow, and evolve. Recognizing that a home is often the single biggest investment in a person's life, ASBL reflects this responsibility in every planning, design, and location decision. Choosing an ASBL home means becoming part of a community built on the belief that relationships matter long after the sale.

