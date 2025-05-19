Ascensive Educare Limited Posts 98% YoY PAT Growth in FY25; Revenue Surges 69% and Order Book Touches Rs81.33 Cr

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19: Ascensive Educare Limited has reported a strong financial performance for FY25, with Profit After Tax (PAT) rising by 98% year-on-year (YoY), underscoring the company's operational excellence and strategic growth. Revenue grew by 69% YoY to Rs35.35 crore, while reserves registered a 52% increase, further strengthening the company's financial position. With earnings per share (EPS) on the rise, shareholders are seeing improved returns. The company's robust order book stands at Rs81.33 crore as of May 15, 2025, signaling sustained business momentum in the education and training services sector.

Highlights

* Growing Operating Revenue: Ascensive Educare reported a 69% YoY increase in revenue, reaching Rs35.35 Cr in FY25, up from Rs20.90 Cr in FY24. This growth was primarily driven by a rise in enrollments and expansion in government-sponsored training programs.

* PAT Growth of 98%: Profit After Tax nearly doubled to Rs2.60 Cr from Rs1.32 Cr, with the PAT margin of 7.35%, which indicates stronger profitability.

* Strengthened Financial Position: The company's Net Worth rose to Rs15.58 Cr (up 26%)

* EPS Growth: Basic and diluted earnings per share rose to Rs5.97 from Rs3.48 (Basic) & Rs3.30 (Diluted), reflecting improved returns for shareholders.

Reflecting on the company's achievements in FY25, Mr. Abhijit Chatterjee, Chairman, Whole Time Director & CEO, said: "With increasing emphasis on skill development and vocational training by the government and industry, we see strong opportunities ahead. We remain committed to improving student outcomes, expanding partnerships, and building long-term value for our stakeholders. The growth reflects our continued focus on strengthening delivery, expanding our training footprint, and maintaining operational discipline."

