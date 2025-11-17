ASEAN delegation to begin 3-day MP visit from tomorrow; state to showcase investment, industry potential

Bhopal, Nov 17 A delegation of senior diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will commence a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, from Tuesday to strengthen economic, industrial, investment, and cultural cooperation between the state and the bloc.

The delegation is scheduled to call on state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday and participate in a crucial meeting focusing on the state government’s investment-friendly environment, industrial policies, and partnership opportunities with ASEAN countries, according to a release from the Madhya Pradesh government.

"Chief Minister Yadav will discuss Madhya Pradesh’s rapidly evolving industrial base and highlight investment opportunities in the IT, manufacturing, agro-processing, tourism, and renewable energy sectors," a senior official confirmed.

The delegation will attend a state dinner, where both sides are expected to review ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen economic ties.

They will later call on Governor Mangubhai Patel before taking part in a Trade and Investment Seminar in Bhopal. Leading industrialists from the state, representatives of business chambers and prominent investors are also scheduled to join the event.

“A presentation would outline Madhya Pradesh’s industrial growth, infrastructure, logistics network and investment-friendly policies,” said the official.

The delegation will visit the UNESCO World Heritage Sites at Sanchi and Bhimbetka on Wednesday.

The ASEAN delegates will tour the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya and the Tribal Museum in Bhopal on Thursday.

The state government’s initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy, which seeks to strengthen economic, investment and cultural engagement between India and Southeast Asia.

According to officials, the visit is expected to lay the ground for long-term cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and ASEAN nations, giving fresh impetus to industrial, commercial and cultural ties.

With its central location, established industrial base, favourable policies and fast-developing infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a promising destination for investors from ASEAN countries.

ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a regional grouping that promotes cooperation in trade, economic development, security and culture among its ten member states: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

