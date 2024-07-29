Ashapura Logistics IPO opens on 30th July, 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: Ashapura Logistics is an integrated logistics company in India, primarily operating in Cargo handling and freight forwarding segment, Transportation (including project logistics and third-party logistics. Warehousing and Distribution and other services (including coastal movement). The company has pan-India operations through their network of 9 branch offices. Ashapura logistics is entering the equity market and has announced an Initial Public Offer to open on 30thJuly, 2024.

IPO Information:

ANCHOR INVESTOR BIDDING DATE - On Monday, July 29, 2024

Issue opens on: Tuesday, 30 th July 2024

Issue closes on- Thursday, 1st August 2024

Issue Size- Rs.52.66cr

Issue Price-Rs. 136-144

Face Value-Rs 10/-

Issue Type- 100% Book Built

No. of Shares- 36,57,000 Equity shares

Lot Size-1000 Equity Shares

Anchor Quota- 10,40,000 Equity Shares

HNI Quota- not less than 5,22,000 Equity Shares

Retail Quota- Not less than 12,16,000 Equity Shares

QIB Quota- Not more than 6,96,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker Quota-1,83,000 Equity Shares

Listing On -NSE EMERGE

The issue proceeds will be utilized towards the following objects:

1. Funding capital expenditure requirement of the company towards purchase of trucks

and Ancillary equipment.

2. Construction of warehouses facilities located at Mundra, Gujarat

3. Funding the incremental working capital requirement of the company

4. General Corporate Purpose

With over 20 years of operational experience since inception, the company provides differentiated logistics solutions with its pan-India presence, integrated service offerings, focus on improving service through technology, and large network of vehicle fleet. It relies on an 'asset-based' business model wherein the assets necessary for quality services to its customers, such as commercial vehicles, containers and warehouses, are either owned or provided by a network of its business partners on lease basis. Accordingly, the Company has maintained its owned fleet of vehicle along with network of business partners from whom they hire the required vehicles on need basis. Further, its material subsidiary, Jai Ambe Transmovers Private Limited is also engaged in the business of transportation services, having large fleet of owned commercial vehicles. As on March 31, 2024, the company maintained owned fleet of 250 of commercial trucks. It also owns 60 containers of 40 TEUs providing edge in their cargo handling business. The warehouse distribution network comprises of 7 warehouses across India situated at prompt locations such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs. 199.35 Crs. with a profit after tax of Rs. 12.35 Crs

In the financial year 2023-24, compared to revenue of Rs. 222. 60 Crs. with a profit after

tax of Rs.9.47 Crs.in the financial year 2023.

