Asher T. Gianchandani, CEO of Moksha Media Group, Applauds India’s Tech-Driven Interim Budget 2024-2025

New Delhi (India), February 9: The Interim Budget 2024-2025 has ushered in a promising era of digital advancements, marked by a notable 11% increase in infrastructure spending and a focused spotlight on technology, healthcare, and MSMEs. As a media-tech company deeply entrenched in the digital landscape, we view these developments with optimism and enthusiasm.

The budget’s emphasis on empowering the tech-savvy youth and enhancing productivity through technology resonates strongly with our core values and objectives. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, technology plays a pivotal role in driving growth, innovation, and inclusivity. By prioritizing investments in technology and digital infrastructure, the government is not only fostering inclusive growth but also laying the groundwork for transformative developments in the digital realm.

As a media-tech company, we recognize the profound impact that technology and digital innovation have on our industry. From content creation and distribution to audience engagement and monetization, technology serves as the cornerstone of our operations. Therefore, the budget’s alignment with the evolving needs of the media and technology sectors is a welcome development that bodes well for the future of our industry.

Moreover, the budget’s focus on healthcare and MSMEs is equally significant, as it underscores the importance of fostering a robust ecosystem that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. The allocation of resources towards healthcare infrastructure and the promotion of MSMEs is poised to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and bolster India’s position as a global leader in innovation and technology.

In conclusion, the Interim Budget 2024-2025 sets the stage for a dynamic and inclusive digital transformation, fueled by investments in infrastructure, technology, healthcare, and MSMEs. As a media-tech company, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to leveraging technology to drive growth, innovation, and positive societal impact. Through strategic partnerships, innovative solutions, and a steadfast focus on our mission, we are poised to thrive in this era of digital advancements and contribute to India’s journey towards becoming a global digital powerhouse.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor