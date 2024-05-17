Ashhwika Foundation's Successful Wholesome Wellness Event and Raguel Harmony Community Launch

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 17: Ashhwika Foundation is a leading mental health awareness NGO founded by mother-daughter duo Shama Soni, an entrepreneur and Ashhwika Soni. Ashhwika Soni is a 16-year-old high school student, a TEDx speaker and co-founder of Ashhwika Foundation and the NAARI campaign. The Foundation recently hosted a successful event titled "Wholesome Wellness" at The Suryaa Hotel, New Delhi. The event dedicated to celebrating Mother's Day also marked the official launch of "Raguel Harmony", a wellness community.

With an impressive turnout of over 200 participants, including support from renowned brands, the event emphasized holistic well-being through insightful discussions, interactive activities, and networking opportunities. The program highlighted the crucial connection between mental, emotional, and physical health.

The presence of esteemed guests added to the event's prestige, with Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser at NITI Aayog and Mission Director, Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. Rouble Nagi, a distinguished social worker, artist, and author, and founder of RN Art Foundation graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor, inspiring the audience with their words on women empowerment and urging women to take care of themselves.

The event commenced with a calming Chanting Session led by Rhea Chopra, setting a harmonious tone for the evening. Felicitation ceremonies and panel discussions featuring experts such as Dr Meenakshi Ahuja, a leading gynecologist in Delhi, Dr Rachna K Singh, a mental wellness and relationship expert, Ankita Gupta, founder and community builder, Dr Ekta Chadha, smile designer, entrepreneur, and wellbeing consultant and Dr Sheetal Soni, life coach & holistic healer. The panel discussion on "Reimagining Motherhood: Redefining Self-Care and Mental Health Priorities" was insightful and sparked meaningful discussions on the importance of self-care.

One of the key highlights of the event was the launch of the Raguel Harmony community based membership. Founded by Shama Somi, a renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur who has taken her family's legacy business to new heights and Neha Sood, a Branding and Marketing expert who has spearheaded a transformation of leading D2C brands in the past decade.

Membership benefits include access to 12 immersive Mind, Body and Soul (MBS) sessions annually, global networking opportunities, exclusive partner perks, guest speaking opportunities, social media promotion, complimentary free event entry, and more.

Founder Shama Soni expressed heartfelt gratitude to the guests, sponsors and participants for their contributions to the event's success. The exhibition area showcased brands supporting mental health awareness, further reinforcing the event's message.

The Wholesome Wellness event concluded on a high note, leaving participants inspired and empowered to prioritize their holistic well-being. For more information about Ashhwika Foundation and its initiatives, visit the website: https://ashhwikafoundation.org/.

