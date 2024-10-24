Ashiana Amodh & Weikfield Proudly Present the Senior Living Conclave 2024

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: The Senior Living Conclave 2024, held at The Lalit, Mumbai, brought together an impressive gathering of industry experts, seniors, and families to explore the future of retirement living in India. Organized by Ashiana Amodh, a senior living project in Talegaon, Pune in partnership with Weikfield, the event highlighted the growing significance of senior living communities, offering a glimpse into how the sector is evolving to meet the demands of the aging population.

The event was graced by the presence of Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Ashiana Housing Ltd. and Co-Founder of the Association of Senior Living in India (ASLI), who shared his insights on the rising demand for senior living communities. He emphasized the sector's potential, revealing that the industry could witness investments between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 crores in the coming three years. "We are approaching a turning point for retirement living. The Conclave highlighted the need for developers to collaborate and innovate, ensuring our seniors have access to high-quality, independent living environments," said Ankur Gupta. He further emphasized the importance of encouraging an active post-retirement life, where seniors can engage in meaningful activities, pursue hobbies, and maintain their physical and mental well-being. "At Ashiana, we are committed to creating spaces where retirees can thrive, staying active and socially engaged while enjoying their independence," he added.

Ashiana Housing continues to lead the charge in senior living with a string of new projects. With an investment of 700 to 1,000 crores, the company is creating communities where seniors thrive independently. This marks a significant change in supporting the senior community, ensuring they enjoy fulfilling lives in their later years.

Ankur Gupta also threw a spotlight on Ashiana Amodh which is the company's 7th senior living project located in Talegaon, Pune. "We are building communities that give seniors the independence they deserve. The success of the Senior Living Conclave 2024 reinforces our dedication to improving the lives of seniors. Our focus on health and wellness is a priority, with plans for regular health camps, partnerships with medical facilities, and comprehensive healthcare services to ensure residents' well-being," said Ankur Gupta.

Ashiana Amodh in Talegaon, Pune, is designed to make it even more exciting. Well, connected to both Mumbai and Pune via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Ashiana Amodh offers a peaceful retreat amidst the natural beauty of green hills and the Indrayani River. With clean air, pleasant weather, and scenic views, it is an ideal destination for retirees seeking an active lifestyle in nature. Spread across 11.93 acres, Ashiana Amodh features 1/2/3 BHK premium residences and a 19,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with modern amenities like a yoga lawn, swing plaza, acupressure pathway, swimming pool with jacuzzi, gym, card room, music room, art & craft and reading room, ensuring seniors lead a vibrant, fulfilling life. The Senior Living Conclave 2024 highlighted the growing potential of senior living, and Ashiana Housing's ongoing efforts are shaping a brighter future for the senior community.

One of the most engaging segments of the conclave was an interactive Q&A session, where seniors expressed their excitement about the future of senior living. From inquiries about healthcare facilities and social activities to customization options for their homes, the event fostered meaningful dialogue between seniors and developers, emphasizing the importance of creating communities tailored to their needs.

Ashiana's senior living projects already accommodate over 2,500 seniors across Bhiwadi, Chennai, Lavasa, Jaipur and Pune. The company has seen impressive growth, reporting revenues of Rs 1,800 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year, with expectations to surpass Rs 2,000 crore in the current year. This continued expansion demonstrates the rising momentum in the senior living sector, with Ashiana at the forefront of this transformative journey.

