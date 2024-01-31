Ashneer Grover backs Dubai based fintech startup - TigerPay

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 31: TigerPay, the Dubai-based fintech startup founded in 2023 by Prabh Singh, is revolutionizing payment solutions for SMEs in the region with its flagship product, softPOS, and QR and link payments.

In a significant development, TigerPay successfully raised a pre-seed round of USD 250k last year and is now entering its second fundraising round, targeting USD 1.5M. Notably, Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and MD of BharatPe, is a key investor.

"TigerPay is super excited to have Ashneer Grover onboard. We couldn't have asked for a better angel investor. We aim to be the largest merchant-first fintech in the UAE and the Gulf region," expressed Prabh Singh, CEO of TigerPay.

"Excited about TigerPay solving for small merchants in the UAE!" echoes in Ashneer Grover's quote, capturing the fintech's commitment to supporting local businesses.

The funds will be used to grow the merchant base, develop a neobank and the largest SME lending platform in the region. In just six months, TigerPay has achieved success with over 2000 merchant sign-ups.

TigerPay's product suite, comprising softPOS, QR, and link payments, offers a seamless experience, eliminating the need for bulky hardware. It converts your smartphone into a POS machine. The current funding round is expected to bolster TigerPay's market position and contribute to the company's growth in the fintech industry.

As a result of the funding, merchants can anticipate enhanced services and features from TigerPay, dedicated to improving the payment experience.

TigerPay has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, form strategic partnerships, and explore new markets, solidifying its role as a leading force in the fintech sector and penetrating other Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.

TigerPay is poised for an exciting future, driven by innovation and supported by strategic investors. The company remains optimistic about its role in transforming the fintech landscape and providing exceptional payment solutions for SMEs in the region.

Website: https://tigerpay.app/

Email: admin@tigerpayapp.io

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor