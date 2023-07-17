Ashok Leyland bags defence orders worth Rs 800 cr from Indian Army

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Ashok Leyland on Monday announced it has bagged defence orders valued at Rs 800 crore from the Indian Army.

Ashok Leyland is the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army.

The contracts awarded to the company include the procurement of the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4x4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6x6).

The FAT 4x4 and GTV 6x6 are specialized vehicles employed by the Artillery for towing light and medium guns, respectively. Both these platforms were prominently featured in the initial positive indigenization list announced by the government.

Ashok Leyland will deliver these vehicles to the Indian Army over the course of the next 12 months, Ashok Leyland said in a release.

"We are immensely proud to have secured these orders from the Indian Army. The Defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in the defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, of Ashok Leyland.

The central government has set the target of achieving indigenous defence manufacturing worth Rs 175,000 crore including defence exports of Rs 35,000 crore by the year 2024-25.

The government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years and brought in reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment, thereby promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

