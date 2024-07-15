Ashok Leyland bags single largest order of 2,104 fully built buses from Maharashtra government

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 : Ashok Leyland has announced that the company has secured the single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2,104 units of Viking passenger buses.

According to a press release, the total consideration for this order is approximately Rs 981.45 Crores. The execution period for this contract spans from August 2024 to August 2025.

MSRTC operates a fleet of over 15,000 buses. With this substantial order, Ashok Leyland buses will now dominate its fleet. These modern, fully built buses will comply with the latest Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) standards and feature AIS 153 compliant bodies.

They will also be equipped with the proven iGEN6 BS VI OBD II technology, boasting a 197 HP H-Series Engine and Rear Air Suspension, among other advanced features.

The buses will be manufactured at Ashok Leyland's exclusive bus body plants using state-of-the-art technology, ensuring enhanced safety, improved comfort, and a lower total cost of ownership for MSRTC.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Ashok Leyland, expressed his excitement about the continued partnership with MSRTC.

He stated, "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This new order underscores our dedication to producing highly efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in the country."

He added, "Our deep understanding of our customers and our ability to quickly respond to their needs is what sets us apart."

Echoing this sentiment, Sanjeev Kumar, President of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) at Ashok Leyland, remarked, "We are thrilled to have received this order from MSRTC. The order win emphasizes the confidence and trust our customers have in our products. Specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, our buses stand as a testament to the reliability, durability, and robustness of our products."

He added, " We are proud to offer MSRTC and the people of Maharashtra a modern fleet that ensures superior comfort and the highest standards of safety. This order reflects the trust that our customers place on Ashok Leyland."

As one of the top five largest bus manufacturers globally, Ashok Leyland's recent order further consolidates its position in both the Indian and global bus markets.

