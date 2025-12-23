"Ashraya Trust Organises Mega Medical Camp in Kurnool, Serving Over 600 Patients"

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 23: The Mega Medical Camp, organised on Sunday, December 21, concluded successfully under the divine guidance and Ashirwad of Guruji. The camp was conducted by Ashraya Trust and Siddhaganj, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, as a humble seva to society.

This first edition of the Mega Medical Camp witnessed the dedicated participation of 29 specialist doctors and benefited over 600 patients, who received comprehensive medical consultations, advanced diagnostic services such as ECG, X-ray, eye examinations, free medicines, and snacks packets.

More than 100 volunteers worked tirelessly for several days, around the clock, to ensure the smooth execution and success of this noble initiative. Their selfless dedication reflected the true spirit of seva inspired by Guruji's teachings.

Guruji has extended His abundant Ashirwad to all those involved in this sacred service including doctors, paramedical staff, volunteers, cooking staff, and every individual who contributed directly or indirectly for making this Mega Medical Camp a memorable and meaningful success.

May this seva grow stronger and continue to serve humanity under Guruji's grace.

Medical Camps - A Sacred Act of Seva

In our villages live simple hearts, silent struggles, and unspoken pain. Many endure illness not because treatment is unavailable, but because access, awareness, and affordability remain distant. To serve them is not charityit is dharma.

A free medical camp is an offering at the feet of the Divine, where service becomes prayer and compassion becomes action.

The Need - Hearing the Unheard

In rural life, health is often sacrificed for survival. People walk long distances with pain, postpone treatment due to fear of expense, and accept suffering as fate.

The elderly remain unattended, women neglect their own wellbeing, and children grow without timely care. Diseases that could have been cured early become lifelong burdens.

A medical camp becomes God's answer in human formreaching those who wait in silence.

The Scope - Healing Body, Mind, and Spirit

A village medical camp is not merely a clinic; it is a space of reassurance and dignity.

- Compassionate consultations by doctors

- Early detection of hidden illnesses

- Diagnostic support and medicines

- Guidance on nutrition, hygiene, and lifestyle

- Special care for mothers, children, and elders

- Referrals and continued support where needed

Every stethoscope placed, every medicine given, every gentle word spoken carries healing beyond the physical.

The Benefits - Grace Flowing Through Seva

For the Villagers

- Relief from pain and fear

- Awareness that their lives matter

- Restoration of hope and confidence

- A feeling of being seen, heard, and cared for

For the Volunteers and Doctors

- Purification of intent through selfless action

- Blessings earned through silent service

- Inner fulfillment beyond professional achievement

For Society

- A healthier, harmonious community

- Reduced suffering and inequality

- Strengthening of values rooted in compassion and unity

The Higher Purpose

When Medical camps are conducted with sincerity and continuity, they awaken a deeper truth: Healing is divine work.

To serve the sick is to serve God.

To heal a village is to heal the nation.

To offer care without expectation is true worship.

May every free medical camp become a yajna of compassion, where hands serve, hearts soften, and grace flows endlessly.

In Guru Seva

Pradeep Nambiaar

Media Coordinator

Ashraya Trust

Visit: https://youtu.be/8kbGWtgltEw?feature=shared

