Ashwin Dani, co-founder Asian Paints, passes away

Ashwin Dani, a second-generation scion of the family that co-founded Asian Paints and served as the non-executive director of the company, passed away on September 28 at the age 79. Dani started his journey at Asian Paints in 1968 as a senior executive and rose through the ranks to eventually lead the company. Dani’s contribution was instrumental to the company's growth as the largest paint maker in the country with a group turnover of Rs 21,700 crore.

He was born on September 26, 1944, in Mumbai. In 1966, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Mumbai University. After that, he went to the US to pursue a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron. He started his career as a chemist in Detroit. Later, in 1968, he joined his family business, Asian Paints, in 1968 as a senior executive.Ashwin Dani pioneered the concept of computer color matching, now extensively applied in industries such as paints, plastics, printing inks, and textiles. Additionally, he is acknowledged for creating groundbreaking products like Apcolite Natural Wood Finish, an innovative finishing system for wood surfaces, and the Automotive Refinishing System, a fast-drying alkyd enamel widely adopted in the automobile aftermarket segment.