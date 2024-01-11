Ashwini Vaishnaw calls on Micron to start semiconductors research Centre at IIT Gandhinagar on second day of VGGS

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : On the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, underlined the transformative vision for India's development and called for the establishment of a semiconductor research centre at IIT Gandhinagar.

Addressing the audience, Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of the Amrit period at Vibrant Gujarat and the evolving mood, signifying Gujarat and India's commitment to becoming a developed nation by 2027.

He emphasised that this vision aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader goal for a developed India.

"Today is the first Vibrant Gujarat of the Amrit Kaal, and MoUs have been signed in this Vibrant Gujarat of Amrit period. it shows how Gujarat and India are preparing today to become a developed India in 2027. This is the foundation of PM Modi's vision of developed India," stated Ashwini Vaishnaw, acknowledging the momentum towards a developed India.

"PM Modi signed the MoU on Micron in June in the US and the construction of the factory began in September - within 90 days. This is a big contribution by you in the field of semicounductor. The contribution is invaluable...We can say with pride that we have governments, we have organisations which can execute our Prime Minister's vision" the Minister added.

Expressing gratitude to Namtech for their role in developing talent, Vaishnaw directed a specific request to Micron Technology.

He urged Micron to undertake continuous research in the semiconductor industry and proposed the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Semiconductors at IIT Gandhinagar.

"I would like to make one more request to Micron: a centre of excellence should be established in order to facilitate the ongoing research that is necessary in the semiconductor sector. Please establish a semiconductor centre of excellence at IIT Gandhinagar. We will provide all necessary resources, and you will serve as its knowledge partner. Together, we can build an ecosystem for research and development, validate new ideas, and advance the project to new heights. I would want to ask the CM for his permission so that the work on the same can continue", Vaishnaw urged Micron Technology.

The minister extended his request to the Chief Minister for approval, expressing the urgency to move forward with the establishment of the Semiconductor Research Centre at IIT Gandhinagar. The proposed centre aims to become a hub for research and development in the semiconductor domain, fostering innovation and contributing to India's technological advancement.

"The semiconductor industry is going to require a million more strong talents in the next decade. This will come from India... We have tied up with 104 universities to develop courses and training regimes... When you make the next investment decision, your natural choice should be Bharat and Gujarat" the Minister said.

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit continues, Ashwini Vaishnaw's call for collaboration and investment in semiconductor research reflects the government's commitment to leveraging technology for economic growth and innovation. The proposed research centre at IIT Gandhinagar is poised to play a crucial role in advancing India's capabilities in the semiconductor industry.

After his address the Union Minister was seen using UPI to purchase books at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre.

