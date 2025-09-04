Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates state-of-the-art advanced lithium-ion battery plant in Haryana

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, inaugurated TDK Corporation's advanced technologies lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery manufacturing plant at Sohna, Haryana, as per a press release.

Underlining it as another turning point in India's electronics journey, the Minister said, "Whether it is camera modules, PCB assembly, semiconductors or batteries, every component will be manufactured in our country over the coming years. The arrival of such advanced technology in India is a major milestone for our self-reliance in electronics."

Vaishnaw highlighted that this is an important milestone for the country as it fulfils the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He noted that the first made-in-India chips were presented to the Prime Minister during Semicon India 2025. With the launch of this facility, Li-ion batteries used in mobile phones, wearables, hearables such as watches, earbuds, AirPods, and laptops will be manufactured domestically.

The state-of-the-art plant will produce about 20 crore (200 million) battery packs every year, covering nearly 40 per cent of India's annual requirement of 50 crore packs. With a vast scope for expansion, the facility is poised to strengthen the country's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Vaishnaw underlined that the factory has been established under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Scheme of the Government of India. Highlighting the employment potential, Vaishnaw said the plant will provide direct jobs to about 5,000 people, with meticulous training already imparted at the AT Bawal plant. The Minister also thanked the Haryana government for the support in facilitating the establishment of electronics manufacturing facilities in the state.

"The inauguration of the Sohna plant marks yet another step in India's steady march towards building a complete electronics manufacturing ecosystem. With each milestonewhether in semiconductors, batteries, PCB assemblies or camera modulesIndia is moving closer to becoming a global hub for electronics production, reducing import dependence and strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the global value chain," the official satement read.

On Tuesday, the Union government expanded its Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme to strengthen India's presence in the global semiconductor industry. The move focuses on 25 identified semiconductor products that must be designed, developed, and produced entirely in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor