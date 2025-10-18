Ashwini Vaishnaw invites former UK PM Rishi Sunak to India's upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw held a conversation with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and invited him to attend the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026.

Sharing the details of the interaction in a social media post, the minister wrote, "Good conversation with former UK PM @RishiSunak. He appreciated Bharat's progress in semiconductors and electronics. Invited him to the upcoming AI Impact Summit."

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit, is scheduled to be held on February 19-20, 2026, in New Delhi.

The event will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South, marking a significant milestone in India's growing leadership in emerging technologies.

The Summit aims to build on the momentum created by other major international forums, including the UK AI Safety Summit, the AI Seoul Summit, the France AI Action Summit, and the Global AI Summit on Africa. It is expected to serve as a high-level global platform to strengthen existing multilateral initiatives and launch new cooperative frameworks for artificial intelligence development.

According to the announcement, the AI Impact Summit 2026 will mark a critical inflection point in global AI cooperation. It will focus on moving from high-level political statements to demonstrable impact and achieving tangible progress in advancing responsible AI use worldwide.

The event will also chart a path towards a future where the transformative power of AI serves humanity by driving inclusive growth, fostering social development, and promoting people-centric innovations that protect the planet.

A key objective of the Summit is to amplify the voice of the Global South, ensuring that the benefits of technological progress are shared broadly rather than being concentrated in a few regions.

At the same time, the discussions will also address the urgent challenges posed by the rapid spread of AI technologies. These include disruptions to traditional employment patterns, the risk of algorithmic bias, and the rising energy consumption associated with AI systems.

The Summit seeks to go beyond aspirational discussions and deliver measurable and concrete outcomes that balance both the promise and the perils of AI.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to shape a collaborative and responsible AI future under India's leadership.

