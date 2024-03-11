ASI to sign pacts for adoption of heritage monuments

New Delhi, March 11 In a significant development aimed at furthering the preservation and promotion of India's cultural heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has envisioned the ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ programme and is now set to sign MoUs with various public and private sector entities for the adoption of monuments, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

ASI will sign the MoUs on Tuesday and on the occasion will also launch its upgraded website on the occasion which will offer more information and a better experience to viewers.

The Adopt a Heritage programme will build on the existing programme and underscores the collective responsibility of both public and private entities in safeguarding our heritage for future generations and enhancing end to end experience for visitors.

The monuments include Qutub Minar, Purana Qila, Uggar Sain's Baoli, Humanyun’s Tomb, Upper Fort Aguada, Elephanta Caves, Agra Fort, Bhimbetka, Buddhist Stupa, Kailasanatha temple, Group of Temples Khajuraho, Safdarjung Tomb, Group of Monuments, Mamallapuram, Area between Jamali Kamali and Balban’s Tomb Sun temple, Konark.

With more than 3600 monuments under its protection nationwide, ASI recognises the importance of collaboration with external partners in ensuring safety and enhancing visitors' experience at these cultural treasures.

The signing of MoUs will formalise the commitment of these agencies to take up the responsibility of adopting specific monuments, contributing to their maintenance and better showcasing to the public, the ministry said.

The event, to be held at the National Museum here, will witness the signing of MoUs in the presence of various agencies, with Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi and other dignitaries, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering partnerships for the preservation of India's diverse heritage, according to the ministry’s statement.

The selection process for Smarak Sarathi/Sathi involved due diligence, discussions with various parties, and assessment of their commitment as well as potential at each monument. Selected Smarak Sarathi/Sathi shall be responsible for providing, and maintaining amenities in hygiene, accessibility, safety, and knowledge categories, positioning them as responsible and heritage-friendly entities.

The launch event is scheduled for March 12, 2024, at the National Museum, New Delhi.

The new website is an upgraded platform that will offer diverse functionalities, with each vertical of ASI meticulously navigable, users can effortlessly explore various aspects of India's rich cultural tapestry, from historical sites to educational resources.

Furthermore, students will find the website to be a valuable resource for accessing information. This comprehensive digital overhaul reflects ASI's commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of all, ensuring that the nation's cultural treasures are accessible to a broader audience.

