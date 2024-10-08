Asia Today Media Honours Achievers at Prestigious "3rd Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Award 2024" held at Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai

BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE], October 8: Asia Today Media hosted a "3rd Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Award 2024" to honour exceptional individuals from various fields for their dedication and expertise. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ashok Choudhary (Minister of Rural Developments, Government of Bihar, India), Suresh Prabhu (Former Cabinet Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Government of India), Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi (Former Minister of Environment and Water Government of UAE), Kumar Sonu (Indian Playback Singer) Vishesh Aggarwal (ADG, Training & Director International Projects, UK National Sikh Police Officers Authority).

Indo Arab Leaders Summit is an event specifically designed for the promotion of investment from UAE to India and India to UAE. The focus sectors are Investment, Education, Wellness, Business, Banking and Finance, Skills and Placement along with presentations by Indian States seeking investments. Indo Arab Leaders Award -2024 to achievers across all walks of life, who have made India and UAE proud and displayed excellence to the world. It is an attempt to honour individuals who have significantly contributed to their own fields and brought Laurels to the nation.

Indo Arab Leader's Summit and Award recognises and felicitates leaders, achievers, individuals as well as companies, across Asia, for their immense contribution to society and the country's economic development. As far as Fostering Entrepreneurship and Global Business Relations between UAE and India is concerned both countries are on the right path to achieve new heights.

While addressing, Dr. Ashok Choudhary (Minister of Rural Development, Govt. of Bihar), said, "It's a privilege for him to be part of 3rd Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Award-2024. He said our relationship with UAE is not about trade and commerce rather it is beyond that, it's about trust and mutual respect. In India, we have a long history of entrepreneurship from the trade of Gujarat which sells across the Arabian Sea. The spirit of enterprise runs deep in our Nation's DNA and likewise flourishing under the honourable prime minister Narendra Modi. The UAE with its visionary leadership has become a global hub for business and innovation, it is a magnet for entrepreneurs from all across the globe. This forum also identifies key areas for business collaboration, resources, and skill pool, which benefits companies seeking to venture into both the countries.

As strong trade relations between India and UAE expand further, we need to ensure the sanctity of the arbitration process. Investor confidence is being generated as both India and UAE facilitate cross-border investments and make dedicated efforts for sustained economic collaboration."

While addressing, Suresh Prabhu (Former Cabinet Minister Govt. of India), said, I congratulate each and everyone who is awarded tonight from all across the world from diverse fields, and that's how each achiever will motivate themselves to work more hard how and achieve more. He said that the word Indo Arab Includes two important geographies INDIA and ARAB world, and the relationship that India and Arab have shared together.

India and UAE are among each other's top trading partners and UAE is among the top 5 investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23 financial year. Through, the expansion of diversified investment, trade, business partnerships and people-to-people ties, entrepreneurship is getting nurtured and global relations between the two nations are being fostered. Ease of doing business is of paramount importance in current scenario, to which both Indian and UAE governments and stakeholders are taking varied measures.

While addressing Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, (Former Minister of Environment and Water Government of UAE), said, "I am glad to be part of the celebration of Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Award-2024 organised by Asia Today Media, India. It is a beautiful night as we are celebrating the work of the achievers, may God bless you to work more harder and achieve success, and may Allah guide you to find new opportunities. I appreciate Asia Today Media for taking the initiative for organising such award programme, particularly to give a platform where the entrepreneur can share their ideas and discuss their concern openly and effectively and contribute to the growth of the economy."

Vishesh Agarwal (ADG, Training & Director International Projects, UK National Sikh Police Officers Authority), said, "It gives an immense pleasure to stand in front of the August gathering. He said I belong to a smaller desert, Rajasthan and today I am addressing from the world's biggest desert Dubai, which is the most safest place and a beautiful one. He then talked about Dr. Ashok Choudhary who is an MLA from Bihar a state of India, which is known for its education. We know most of the big universities like Oxford University, and Cambridge University but how come we forget our Magadh University which is the oldest and biggest university in the universe."

Among the distinguished winners were renowned achievers such as:-

* Padma Shri Kumar Sanu (Indian Playback Singer) - Asian Fame of the Year

* Dr. Rajneesh Kant - India's Best Chiropractor, Osteopath And Physiotherapist

Nikhila Constructions and Developers Pvt. Ltd.- Best Construction Company in Southern India

* Ms. Aparna Bajpai - Most Influential Personality Award

* Narottam Kheti - Excellence in Education

* Director's Institute - World Council of Directors - Best Corporate Governance Training Institute in Middle-East

* U. N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre - Most Trusted Single Speciality Hospital-Cardiology

* Dr. K. Kabir - CEO - ANPM, Member of Board of Director Nabdh Al Emarat Member of Board of Directors, Friends of Parkinson's UAE

* Rajesh Mathew - Special Achievement Award

* Fishermans Hub- Best Emerging Restaurant in UAE

* Rahul Chaturvedi (Procurement/Finance/Logistics Manager), Al Hayat General Trading Company (LLC) - Best Trading Company in UAE

* Shyam Purohit & Company - Excellence in Financial Consultant In India & UAE

* Pinku Biswas (Ayanaa Cinematics) - Director - Producer of the fastest Growing Animation & Film Production Company

* NDC Institute of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering - Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Institute (India)

* Dr. Suraj Uppalapati - One of The Best Gastroenterologist (India)

* GV Associates - Best Architects and Turnkey Interiors and Exteriors Company in Telangana - India

* Dr. Khaled Alblooshi - Chairman-Nabdh Al Emarat

* 21st Century Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Software Company

* White Lotus International Hospital and Research Center - Best Hospital in India For International Patients

* Dr. S C Bantwal - Pioneer of Modern Neurosurgery in Southwest India And GCC

* Advanced Endocrine & Diabetes Hospital - Excellence in Endocrinology Hospital-India

* Shree Swastik School Rajkot - School With Excellence In Science With Commerce

* Veins Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.- Best Medical Laboratory of The Year (India)

* Dr. Anuj Kumar Bansal (Oncology)- Excellence in Medical Oncology (India)

P. K. Choudhary, CEO of Asia Today Media, expressed that the Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Award was conceived with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Indo Arab community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind.

Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Award is a groundbreaking and prestigious occasion, uniquely designed to honor India and UAE's accomplishments across various domains, with a special focus on inspiring achievements and remarkable role models in fields such as Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

