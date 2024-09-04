Asian Education Group Welcomes Ram Nath Kovind for Landmark Convocation Ceremony

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4: In a momentous occasion that will be etched in the annals of educational excellence, the Asian Education Group (AEG) hosted a grand convocation ceremony at its Noida campus, marking a historic day for the institution. The event celebrated the academic achievements of the graduating students from Asian Law College, Asian School of Business, and Asian Business School. Over 400 students, filled with joy and pride, received their degrees, symbolizing years of hard work and dedication.

The event was elevated to an extraordinary level by the esteemed presence of the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The dignified leader's attendance added a profound sense of occasion and inspiration to the convocation, making it a day to remember for all attendees.

Dr Sandeep Marwah, the visionary President of AEG, expressed his heartfelt gratitude and immense pride during his address. "The presence of Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji has made this convocation not just a ceremony, but a historical event for our institution. For 31 years, our relentless pursuit of educational excellence has brought AAFT and AEG to the forefront of the educational landscape in India," Dr Marwah stated with evident pride.

He further motivated the graduating students, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication in building a strong, self-reliant nation. "As you step out into the world, remember that your actions can shape the future of our great nation. Strive to be Atmanirbharself-reliantand contribute to the nation's growth and prosperity," he urged the students.

In his keynote address, Ram Nath Kovind underscored the critical role of the youth in nation-building. "The future of our nation lies in your hands. Every effort you make, no matter how small, contributes to India's growth. Develop a strong character that will guide you throughout your life's journey, and always uphold and promote our rich culture, making our nation proud," he advised.

The convocation was also graced by the presence of Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, who extended their warm congratulations to the young graduates. They wished them a bright and successful future, encouraging them to carry forward the legacy of excellence.

The ceremony concluded with Dr Sandeep Marwah presenting a memento and a Scroll of Honour to Ram Nath Kovind, as a token of gratitude and respect for his inspirational presence.

This convocation was not just a milestone for the graduating students but also a testament to the enduring legacy of AEG in shaping the future leaders of the nation.

