Asian Excellence & International Eminence Awards 2024: Honoring Global Leaders, Presented by Kiteskraft Productions & GCCR
By ANI | Published: December 17, 2024 06:34 PM2024-12-17T18:34:46+5:302024-12-17T18:35:03+5:30
VMPL New Delhi [India], December 17: Asian Excellence Awards 2024 & International Eminence Awards 2024, held at the Hotel ...
VMPL
New Delhi [India], December 17: Asian Excellence Awards 2024 & International Eminence Awards 2024, held at the Hotel Lemon Tree, Sec. 60, Gurugram, Haryana on 30th November, 2024. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was a remarkable celebration of leadership and excellence, graced by esteemed dignitaries who brought their diverse expertise and perspectives. Leading the occasion were BHANU PRATAP SINGH VERMA, former Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises; and SOM PARKASH, IAS, former Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Guests of Honor included RITA MATHEW BENJAMIN, A pioneer in education and empowerment; Dr. Senorita Isaac, A distinguished Trade Commissioner; FDr. Jeff Mazzini, A global leader in educational innovation; and Her Excellency HARISOA LALATIANA ACCOUCHE, Seychelles High Commissioner to India. The event also featured an inspiring address by Gautam Mukerjee, Partner at Anandini Foundation and author of The Ananda Crucible - A Business Compass for the 21st Century, who captivated the audience with his insights on leadership and sustainable business. Together, these luminaries created a platform that celebrated collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence
Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Asian Excellence & International Eminence Awards and Conference.
Asian Excellence Awards 2024 Winner List -
FDr. Jeff Mazzini - Trainner of Banking, Financial Services, Education
Isha - Dynamic Teacher of the Year
Samir Chandra Pradhan, Principal SAGES Patewa - Award for Contribution at International Stage
DR. MUSKAN ZOFISHAN, KIMS HOSPITAL - YOUNG PHYSIOTHERAPIST OF THE YEAR
Vaishnav Shailesh Kakade - Best Innovative Learning Tools
Prof. Hari Singh Kushwah - Best Author of the Year
MATRIX TUTORIALS ( Daljit Singh Bons ) - Award for Contribution to Education Community at National and International Stage
Dr. Pynam Sai Ganesh Reddy, International Delhi Public School ( Cherukupalli ) - Best School of the Year Award
Caribbean Holidays International Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Customer Service
Mai Institute of Hotel Management, Sawantwadi - Best Emerging Hotel Management Institute of India
Dr. MANISH KUMAR SINGH ( Jobstars HR Solutions Private Limited ) - Best HR Company of the Year
Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd. - Best Initiatives for Community Development and Women Empowerment
DEBJANI ASTRO PALMIST - Lifetime Achievement in Astrology
Ms. SUCHITA JOON - Best Teacher of the Year
Debashis Bhattacharyya - Best Author of the Year 2024
Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd. - Best Innovative ESG Initiatives
Mohammad Ashraf Mir - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam, YellaReddy Super Speciality Hospital - Patient Safety & Risk Management
Dr. Akhilesh Patel - Lifetime Achivement Award
Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman, SAHYADRI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT - Best Engineering College of the Year
St Ann's Institutions Mulki Mangalore ( Dr. Eric Christopher Lobo ) - Award for Contribution to Higher Education in NURSING and ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.
Vishwadeep Singh Rathore ( Cheapflyingfares ) - Corporate Social Responsibility
Ar. Pankaj Chiraniya ( Chiraniya Consultancy ) - BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT ARCHITECT
Advocrats Creations ( Sachin Mittal ) - Best BTL Marketing Agency in North India
Lal Singh Anthal - Best Teacher of the Year
Srividhya Rajagopalan - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year ( SME headed )
SFS School of Excellence ( Rev. Dr. Vivian Wilson Lobo ) - Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity Award
SHANTI ASIATIC SCHOOL - Top 10 Schools of the Year Award
Dr. Anjali Singh - Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education
Ramprashad Sharma - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Chakradhar Dixit - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Dr. Shekhar Algundgi - Teaching and Education
Bidyut Dey - Impactful Environmental Conservation Projects
Yamini T Ghegade - Young Leader of the Year
I P Singh, Managing Director - Best Educator of the Year
Prof. Dr. Jang Bahadur Singh - Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof. Rajeshwar Prasad - Best Professor of the Year
Dr. Abhijit Saha - Business Agility Award
Sagar B. Khairnar - HR Excellence Award
Dr. Abhishek Narayan - Outstanding Patient Care Award
Premier Institute PANDEY CLASSES ( Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey ) - Coaching Institute of the Year
Ruchi Natekar - Excellence and Leadership in Integrated Project Planning and Management
Deepu Devasoorya ( Trinitoz Education Pvt. Ltd. ) Best Education Councillor ( South India )
C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu Innovative Business Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
Uday Gujral ( The Poly Kids ) Young Director of the Year
Sunil Patil ( Spectrum Academy ) Award for Contribution to Student Development
Divya Samvit Rajagopalan, Heartfulness International School, Omega Branch ( Formerly LMOIS ) - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Dr. LEENA NISHIT JAIN, KRADLE TO KRAYONNS PRESCHOOL - HOLISTIC PRE - SCHOOL OF THE YEAR
Kavita Sony - Best Stress Management Techniques
Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Sahieb Jalali - Lifetime Innovation in Research in Vaccines
Cerita Daina Mallikarjuna ( Gardencity Jeevitha Ashram ) - Community Empowerment Award
RAM NIVAS MISHRA ( TELIQON PHARMACEUTICAL PRIVATE LIMITED ) - Best Director of the Year
C. P. Sali ( Director Maa Pitambara Advertising and Multipurpose Work Pvt. Ltd ) - Best Director of the Year
Dr. Nirakar Parida - Best Engineering Project Management
Dr. Subhrabrata Roy - Innovator in Direct Selling Strategies
Dr. (Hon) Babita Hundal - Lifetime Achievement in Painting
COLONEL SUSHIL KUMAR SHARMA - Best Humanitarian Award
SANGEETA JOLLY - AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION COMMUNITY
Prof. Dr. M. Wali - Lifetime Achievement Award in Cardiology
Dr . Sandipann Pralhad Narote - Best Professor of the Year
Prof. ( Dr. ) Sudhir Kumar, Ex Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR- CIMFR, Dhanbad - Excellence in Innovation
B Kannan - Excellence in Manufacturing of Textiles Machinery Award
Rama Mahajan - Lifetime Achivement Award
Mihir M Joshi - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year
Sunder Rajan - Model of Integrity in Leadership
Jagruti Ashok Jagtap - Award for Contribution at International Stage
Mukesh Shah - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dharam Gupta, Managing Director, Rapchik Originals ( OTT ) - Excellence in Production Planning and Management
Dr. NIRAKAR PARIDA - Engineer of the Year
Anushka Saha - Early Career Researcher of the Year
Dr. Raveena Sharma ( National Vice-President ) Managing Director and CEO ( VERTEX IMMIGRATION ) - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr. Mithlesh Bharti - Outstanding Patient Care Award
Dr. A K Verma - Best Consultant Pediatrician
Dr. Amit Kumar Soni - Advancement in Neuroplasticity and Rehabilitation
Poonam Sharma - Best Principal of the Year
Dr. Tanmoy Das - Innovative Principal of the Year
Simratpal Kaur - Best Teacher of the Year
Sambodhi Foundation - Community Empowerment Award
Pulla China Satyanarayana - NATIONAL QUALITY AWARD
Vasantha Kavitha - Technology for Social Good Award
Inspiresafety Foundation - Community Empowerment Award
Perala Manasa - Most Promising Startup of the Year
AVATHVADI VENKATESAN SRINIVASAN, (HONY) EMERITUS PROFESSOR THE TAMIL NADU DR MGR MEDICAL UNIVERSITY - ACADEMIC LEADERSHIP EXCELLANCE
A Veera Ragavan ( AVR ) - Best Directorial Debut
Anbarasu Aladiyan - Tech Leadership Award
SRI SAI SAP EVENT MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED ( SAP GROUP ) Premasis Bhattacharjee - Best Event Planning Company of the Year
Alexanderina Edith Dsouza - Best Principal of the Year
Sushant Rajput - Author of the Year
Karan Aggarwal - Youth Leadership Award
Chaitalee Pravin ( Babaji Vidhyashram Senior Secondary School ) - Dynamic Teacher of the Year
Dr. Pijush Kanti Tripathi - Best Teaching Award
Dr. Swathi Modalavalasa ( GlobalMED Academy ) - Excellence in Healthcare Education
Deepak Dasaratha Rao - Digital Transformation Leader in IoT
RAJIV VASANTRAO PHARATE PATIL ( Shri Wagheswar Gramvikas Prathisthan ) - Best Educationist of the Year
Speed Infra Developers LLP ( Pedapati Rahul Prasad ) - Best Luxury Real Estate Development
Cocoon International Preschool ( Urmila Shanmugam ) - Best PreSchool of the Year
Dr. Ami Desai - Edupreneur Director of the Year
Ayan Goswami - Best Researcher of the Year
Prof. Dr. Karpagavel Chandrabose, Professor and Senior Consultant of Velammal Medical College and Hospital, Madurai- Tamil Nadu - Outstanding Contribution to Medical Education
EC Group Datasoft PVT.LTD., Arun J. Isaac - Sr. Executive Vice President - Outstanding Contribution to Education
Sanjay Bhattacharjee - Talent Acquisition Award
DR. SATYABRATA JENA ( PT ) - Innovative Wellness Practices
Panache Academy ( Khushnum Avari ) - Best Placements in the Aviation Sector
Priyanka Kathait - Award for Contribution at International Stage
Techmeet Community ( Bharti Bhateja ) - Asia's Best Virtual Start-up Community of the Year 2024
UAL Bengal ( PROP-: UAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ) - Execellence in Product Quality
ANIL THAPAR - BEST SOCIAL ACTIVIST
JYOSHNA RANI VM BEHERA - AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION COMMUNITY
Arun Kumar Mahto - Excellence in Supply Chain Management
Prof. CMA Maithili Sudhakar Malpure - Best Cost Accountancy Professor of the Year
Dr. Marin Jose - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dhivya Bhalla - Leader in Workplace Wellness Integration
Dr. M Kowsalya - Best Professor of the Year
Dr. N Juniorsundresh - Leadership and Administrative Award
Parvathy S Kumar - Most Inspiring Classical Dance Educator
Dr. Satyabrata Jena - Innovation in Healthcare Management
Snehal Jeevan Meher - Rising Star in Tarot
Dr. Swarupa Chakraborty - Innovative Principal of the Year
Dr. Monoj Shikdar - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. Ashmita Banik - Early Career Researcher of the Year
Dr. Sourav Roy - Award for Contribution at International Stage
Proprietor and Founder, NSEC WORLD Forien Medicine Importer ( Deb Kumar Chatterjee ) - Best Pharmaceutical Importer of the Year
Debajit Sarma - Best Vedic Astrologer of the Year
Tahseen Mahmood, Principal - Trinity Public School, Kalyani Highway Kolkata - Best All-Rounder Award
Sampa Pal - Innovative Principal of the Year
Dr.S.Bharani sethu pandian - Dynamic Professor of the year
S D Singh - Best Forest Office of the Year
Arpit Kumar Saha, B.A LLB Advocate, PKS Legal Advocates and Associates - Excellence in Cyber Crime & Cyber Security Law Practice
Sanketh Huddar, TSC Technologies Pvt Ltd - Founder of the Year
Sathish Sampath, President - MediaMetrics Group - Excellence in Business Leadership - Indian Business Global Brand Ambassador
Gautam Chheda ( Cheif Executive Officer ) - Sustainability in Sports operations and Event Management
Sandeep Mali ( Rural Co Operative Business ) - Outstanding Leadership Award
Dr.PATEL PRANAV ARVINDKUMAR - Innovative Researcher Award
Anuj Kumar - Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr.Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw, Founder and Director -Abhinnovation Technologies PVT.LTD. and Tech Q Labs LLP - Most Innovative Ed tech Startup
Ananda's Seva Sadana Group, Director & Founder - Dr. C.M. RAO - Visionary Leader in Business and Philanthropy
Yagvendra Singh Kumpawat - Best Educational Entrepreneur
KRISHANU PRASUN BAGCHI - Inspirational Mentor and Excellence in Mathematics Teaching Pedagogy
Reshma K Ravindran - Consultant of the Year
Shagun Jain - Best Non- Fiction Author
Rupam Goswami - The Green Manufacturer Award
Prof. Manoj Najir - Research Excellence Award
RAVI BAROT, Associate Professor,Department of Medical Surgical Nursing, Ganpat University-Kumud & Bhupesh Institute of Nursing - Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education
Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry Katuri Medical College - Best Mentor of the Year
Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary - Lifetime Achievement Award In Education
Dr.Sheeja CV, Principal - MIMS College of Nursing, Malappuram - Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education
Kshetry And Associates - Outstanding Legal Excellence Award
Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Best Criminal Lawyer Award
Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Excellence in Civil Litigation
Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Best Legal Consultant Award
Kshetry And Associates - Innovative Legal Practice Award
Sreenivasulu Gangala, Founder & CEO -SreeVia Ai Technologies - Excellence In AI Innovation
JC Best Oil - Most Trusted Pain Oil Brand
NMH Global School - Fastest Leading School In 2024
International Eminence Awards 2024 Winner List -
Jemima Joy - AI and Machine Learning Excellence
Bidyut Dey - Human Rights Defender
Dr. Surya Chundi - Innovative Educator of the Year
Nazali Shaikh - Trailblazing Young Entrepreneur Award
Ms. Isha - Best Teacher of the Year
Lakshmipat Singhania Academy - Best School of the Year Award
Nirakar Parida - Best Engineer of the Year
COLONEL SUSHIL KUMAR SHARMA - Youth Leadership Award
Arvind Kumar Mishra - Outstanding Leadership in Education
Dr. Jeesh George ( Dr. Kiran George ) Chairman of Divine Institute of Nursing Science - Excellence in Institutional Governance
Banbati The Flavour of North East, Owner Nitul Thakuria - Best New Restaurant of the Year
Sajeeth Praveen Bristol, CEO -Aceolution Group - Outstanding Provider of the Year 2024
Kavita Sony - Most Effective Emotional Intelligence Counsellor
Dr. Shekhar Algundgi - Humanitarian and Service Award
Dr. Ajay V.A ( Director, PES Global Future School, Kerala ) - Lifetime Achievement Award In Education
Martin Raju Pachimalla - Meritorious Service Award
Dr. Ashok Narayanan ( Jobstars Group ) - Excellent Global HR Group of the Year
Vinod Kumar Aligarh - Excellence In Patients Care
Arun Kumar Mahto - Impact Procurement Consulting and Training Award
Dr. Puja - Youth Leadership Award
Sagar B Khairnar - Best HR of the Year
Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Yamini T Ghegade - Excellence in Talent Acquisition Strategy
Rev. Dr. Vivian Wilson Lobo - Best Principal of the Year
Dr. Shubham Rastogi - Innovative Businessman of the Year
Ms. Dimple M. Asher - Innovation in B2B Marketing Technology
A. Veera Ragavan ( AVR ) - Outstanding Director of the Year
Dr. Kaushal Kapadia - Award for Excellence in Clinical Research
Adv. Neel Lakhani - Excellence in Legal Advocacy & Best Criminal Defense
Chitta Dipan Biswas ( Dipan Harbal Pharmacy LLP ) - Innovative Strategy Award
Dr. ( Hon ) Babita Hundal - The Best Paint Artist of the Year
Prof. Hari Singh Kushwah - Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof. Avathvadi Venketesan Srinivasan ( HONY ) EMERITUS PROF. THE TAMIL NADU DR MGR MEDICAL UNIVERSITY - Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Sudesh Kumari Sharma - Best Service Provider in Education
Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam, YellaReddy Super Speciality Hospital - Medical Excellence Award
C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu - Award for Contribution to Women Empowerment
Mount Litera Zee School - Best School for Inclusive Education
FOX HR ( HR SERVICE ) Gayatri Malhotra - HR Excellence Award
Ms. SUCHITA JOON - Innovative Teacher of the Year
Dr. Suraj Kumar Sharma, CEO & Founder of Quokka Motors LLP - Best Startup of the Year
Kirti Sethia Bengani - Top Transformational and Exceptional Healer of the Decade
G D Goenka Public School, Sector 10-A, Gurgaon - Exceptional Parental Engagement Award
Caribbean Holidays International Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Hospitality Leadership Award
Pranavi Kalangi ( Studio3ree ) - Best Commercial Interior Designer
Prof. ( Dr. ) Sudhir Kumar, Justification ;- Guest Faculty ( Honorary ) ACIC Foundation, I T-ISM Dhanbad - Outstanding Entrepreneurial Vision
Dr. S. D. Singh - Best Forest Conservation with Excellence in Afforestation Initiative Award
Mohammed Riyazuddin - Lifetime Achievement Award
Umakannan Bhuvaneshwaran - Global Expansion Award
New Delhi Riyasat ( Balpreet Singh Chopra ) - Outstanding Food Quality
Dharam Gupta, Managing Director, Rapchee Originals ( OTT ) - Excellence in Cost Management
Dr. Jyoti Prakash - Lifetime Achievement Award in Public Health
Dr. Smrutirekha Mohanty - Outstanding Contribution to Medical Research
Dr. Pooja Ratnani - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year ( SME headed or Created by Woman Entrepreneurs to Salute their Entrepreneurial Spirit )
Dream Weavers Edutrack Pvt. Ltd. - Customer Service Leadership Award
Dipak Kumar Sharma, Founder & Managing Director of Leafcutter Vehicle Pvt. Ltd. - Best Startup of the Year
Vijay Kumar Amar - Best Structural Engineer of the Year
Eduminds Learning LLC, Devesh Singh Rathore, CEO - Top Global Impact Edtech Institution of the Year
The Bright Star Academy, Meharaj Mullick - Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity
DR. MANJEET KAUR KAUSHAL - CHAMPION OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
Digital Coursera, Founders - Kuldeep & Piyush Kumar - Best Digital Marketing and Data Science Innovation Award
CA Ramesh Nagar - Leading Chartered Accountant Practitioner in Western India
Bachpann Rhymes, Akula Sapna - Director and Founder - Best Visionary Award for School
G KIDS PLAY SCHOOL - Best Play School in India
THE GRAMODAYA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - Best Residential C.B.S.E. School in Jhansi, UP
Ankit Maheshwari - Pioneer in AI and Data Science
Ms. Perala Manasa - Innovative Startup of the Year
Sumit Jha, Actor - Best Supporting Actor
Mohammed Irfan Tak - Excellence in Graphic Designing & Multimedia Applications
Dr. Sundaram - Award for Innovative Research 2024
Sudhir Mehta - Expert in Data Analysis through Programming and Cyber Security
Rohit Joshi ( Styleart E- Commerce PVT.LTD. ) - Best Emerging Fashion Brand
Different Convent School, Affiliated to CBSE, Badal Road Ghudda, Bathinda - Excellence in Sports and Physical Education Programs
Sarika Chhagan Sali ( Director Maa Pitambara Advertising and Multipurpose Work Pvt. Ltd. ) - Woman Entrpreneur of the Year
Divyansh Barnwal - Best Marketing Campaign of the Year
Ms.Pooja Gaur, Principal- Euro International School, Sector-48, Gurugram - Visionary Principal Award
Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari - Master of Medical Expertise Award in Medicine
P. L Raikwar ( Director And CEO ) Vaishalee Group Pvt. Ltd. & Vaishalee Foundation - Multitasking Leadership Excellence Award
Dr. Chinnaiyan Ramasubramanian, Pro Vice Chancellor - Lingayas Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, Faridabad, Haryana - Excellence in Academic Leadership
XL Multimedia and Animation - Asia's No. 1 Institute in Multimedia and Animation
Dr. Suchitra Vashisth - Lifelong Achievement in Education
Volsonic India Private Limited ( Kashif Sayyed ) - Best Brand in Consumer Trust & Loyalty
Saplings International Primary School - Best Pre School of the Year
Sai Pavan Kumar BVDS ( High Rise Books ) - Outstanding Contribution to Literary Culture
Sunil Patil ( Spectrum Academy ) - Best EDTECH of the Year
Saha Enterprises ( Abhijit Saha ) - Education Startup of the Year
Yash Shooting Academy - Leading Professional Sports And Adventure Personal Shooting Range
Dr. Vartika Chaturvedi - Young Director of the Year
Dr. M Kowsalya - Best Innovation Award
Karan Aggarwal - Leadership in Social Impact: Studentrepreneur of the Year
Dr. Pijush Kanti Tripathi - Best Teaching Award
KPC Higher Secondary School ( Manoharan AK ) - Top 10 Schools of the Year Award
Prof. ( Dr. ) Ram Chet Chaudhary - Environmental Sustainability Award
Dr. Sutapa Roy, Principal - Exemplary Leadership in Education
Nupur Mukherjee - Passion and Dedication Award
Vinita Jamdade - Community Outreach and Engagement Award
Poonam Chopra Maini - Community Advocate of the Year
Aparna Ram, Director Consulting, Asia Pacific - Award for Innovative COE
Avirajvi Infrastructure Private Limited, SAP GROUP (Premasis Bhattacharjee ) - Best Infrastructure Design
Jyoshna Rani VM Behera - Dynamic Teacher of the Year
EC Group Datasoft PVT. LTD., Arun J. Isaac - Sr. Executive Vice President - Top Corporate Social Responsibility Program in Education
Richa Kulshrestha Srivastav - Holistic Wellness Approach
Parth Hingrajiya - Best Destination Wedding Invite
Dr. Adarsh Rath, Founder - The Adarsh Rath Report - Excellence in Educational Impact and Content Creation
Prof. Dr. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa - Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Services to Science and Society
Dr. Patel Pranav Arvindkumar - Award for Excellence in Research
Priyanka Kathait - Award for Contribution to Education Community
AMB. DR. SANIPINA JAYALAKSHMI RAO - Contribution at International Platform as EDUCATIONIST LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dr. N Juniorsundresh - Best Researcher Award
UAL Bengal ( PROP:- UAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ) - Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility
Chaitalee Pravin - Dynamic Teacher of the Year
Hetal Rajguru, Head of Tulja Dance Academy - Passion and Dedication Award
Dr. Arya S Kumar, Research Scientist - Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre - Best Quality Improvement Champion
Prof. Dr. Karpagavel Chandrabose, Professor and Senior Consultant of Velammal Medical College and Hospital, Madurai- Tamil Nadu - Excellence in General Surgery
Satyam Kumar Srivastava - Author of the Year
Ayan Goswami - Award for Excellence in Research
Dr. Ishwarya M. V, Associate Professor and Head of the Department, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Department, Agni College of Technology - Innovation in AI and Data Science Award
Dr. Suhas S Khot, Principal ( K J College of Engineering & Management Research, Pune ) - Excellence in Academic Leadership
Mylapalli Lakshya - Excellence Award for Multilingual Skills
Thalathoti Ravi Raj - Excellence in Business Management
Prabhat Kumar Jha, Executive Director ( Central Zone ) Gujarat, MP, Raj, UT, NSIC ( Ministry of MSME ) Govt of india - Best Director of the Year
Reshma K Ravindran - Consultant of the Year
Travelance Holidays Pvt Ltd - Best Customised & Most Preferred Travel Plans
Jyotishacharya Ajay Kumar Agarwal - Astrology Innovator of the Year
Sheeza Ali Khan - Impact on Student Learning and Success
Dr.Veena D. Sakhardande - Outstanding Achievement Award
Muzaffar Ali Ahmed Rai - HOLISTIC WELLNESS APPROACH
Marin Jose - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Bidyut Adhikary - The Next Gen Manufacturing Award
Dr. Mona Mulchandani - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. Karna Upadhyay, NIEM THE INSTITUTE OF EVENT MANAGEMENT - A VISION CRAFTED BY DR HOSHI BHIWANDIWALLA - Best Event Institute to Provide Highest Number of Live Events Training and Placement
About Kiteskraft Productions LLP
Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Rahul Nair & Geo bobby.
Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website - www.kiteskraft.com
Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Asian Excellence Awards & International Eminence Awards 2024
https://asianeducationawards.com/
https://internationaleminenceawards.com/
