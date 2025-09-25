Asian Granito India Limited Honoured as Best Brand - Tiles Category at ET Now Infra Focus Summit 2025

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 25: Asian Granito India Limited (BSE: 532888, NSE - ASIANTILES), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands, has been recognised with the coveted "Best Brand - Tiles Category" award at the prestigious ET Now Infra Focus Summit 2025, held at ITC Maurya, New Delhi.

This award acknowledges AGL's unwavering commitment to quality, design excellence and sustainable innovation that contribute to strengthening India's infrastructure sector. Over the years, AGL has consistently demonstrated leadership by integrating cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly practices and a strong focus on customer-centric solutions to meet the evolving demands of modern construction and architecture.

Receiving the honour on behalf of the company, Mr Hiren Patel, Director, Asian Granito India Limited, said, "This recognition is a testament to AGL's pursuit of excellence and its mission to create products that embody both beauty and resilience. As India moves toward building a robust and future-ready infrastructure, we remain dedicated to offering world-class tiles and surfaces that blend innovation with sustainability. This award further motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks in the industry."

The ET Now Infra Focus Summit brings together prominent leaders, policymakers and innovators from the infrastructure and building materials sectors to celebrate exemplary achievements and best practices shaping the nation's growth.

Asian Granito India Limited, incorporated in 2000, has emerged as one of the country's largest manufacturers of ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles, engineered marble, and quartz. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across Gujarat and a wide-reaching distribution network in both domestic and international markets, AGL is known for its design innovation, technological advancements and eco-conscious production processes.

Through continuous investment in research, development and sustainable operations, AGL has built a reputation as a trusted partner for architects, developers, and homeowners seeking premium and durable surfacing solutions.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1628 crore in FY 2025. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

