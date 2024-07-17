Asian Granito India Ltd opens AGL Universe showroom at Garhwa, Jharkhand

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], July 17: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products such as Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions has inaugurated AGL Universe – a mega size showroom in Garwha, Jharkhand. The showroom showcases the company’s production, technological and innovation excellence at one place and boasts a lavish display ambiance, featuring creatively enhanced mockups that invite customers to envision the product in a remarkably realistic manner.

Experience an unparalleled range of AGL Tiles, Engineered Marble, Quartz, Sanitaryware, Bathware, Grand Slabs and Faucets, all thoughtfully curated under one roof.

The showroom was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Honorable Sri Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (Minister, Drinking water & Sanitation Department, Government of Jharkhand and MLA, Garhwa), Mr. Manish Singh (DGM) Sales & Marketing – East 1, Asian Granito India Ltd in the presence of Mr. Manish Kumar (RSM-Sales & Marketing-Jharkhand), dignitaries of the city and esteemed guests on 15 July 2024. Located near Namdhari Collage, the AGL Universe in Garhwa is opened in association with Abhishek Hardware and Sanitary owned by Mr. Rahul Jaiswal.

Spread across the area of 2700 sq ft, this will be one of the most advanced display showroom in the state of Jharkhand and will have the latest range of products like Marblex, Stylex, Fresco, Tuffguard, Signature collection and Artware as main attraction to experience.

The showroom aims to display the entire range of exclusive and elegant range of premium tiles and surfaces collection including Glazed Vitrified tiles, Grand Slabs, Engineered marble, Quartz, Sanitaryware & bathware range including 1400 plus products in all sizes, designs and finishes, all under one roof.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, “AGL Universe at Garhwa aims to present our newest collection, delivering an unmatched shopping experience for our valued customers. This destination is set to revolutionize tile shopping, offering sophisticated designs and immersive visuals. Customers will be able to explore trendy designs and a contemporary shopping atmosphere, sparking creativity in space creation. Our showroom is a valuable resource for corporate clients, architects, interior designers, and trade partners, offering a comprehensive range of premium tiles, GVT collection, slabs, engineered marble, quartz, sanitaryware, and faucets—all conveniently housed under one roof.

In a strategic move to elevate its brand, the company has signed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador and launched the “Premium ka Pappa” campaign. This partnership underscores the brand’s dedication to excellence and promises an exciting future. With Kapoor’s endorsement, the brand seeks to expand its reach, particularly among the youth, driving forward its vision of growth and connectivity. It also aims to resonate with consumers’ aspirations and emotions, establishing a strong connection with both trade partners and customers through its emphasis on premium experiences and sophisticated appeal.

As a young and fastest-growing brand, Asian Granito India Ltd continues to push boundaries with its innovative and rich collection of products and is committed to staying ahead of the curve. With Ranbir Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

In a short span of two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

Asian Granito has 2,942 plus SKUs on offer in Tiles segment, 1,100 plus SKUs in Bathware and faucets and 126 plus SKUs in Engineered Marble and Quartz Stone. Over the years, the company has invested heavily in expanding production capabilities, product portfolio, distribution network and global reach. This dedication has propelled it on a path of continuous growth, positioning the company among the leading ceramic tiles companies in India and an emerging brand in the global markets.

About Asian Granito India Limited

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL) has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with employee strength of 6,000 plus.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 12 company owned display centers across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1530.6 crore in FY 2024. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

