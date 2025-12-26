Asian Granito India Ltd Promoter Group Buys 6 Lakh Shares from Open Market

From L to R Mr. Mukesh Patel, MD and Mr. Kamlesh Patel, CMD, Asian Granito India Ltd

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 25: The promoter group of Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country, has bought a total of 6 lakh shares of the company from the open market.

On 22nd December, Mr Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, purchased 3,00,000 equity shares of the company from the open market. Post this acquisition, the holding of Mr Kamlesh Patel along with PAC in the company has increased to 7.14%.

On 23rd December, Mr Mukesh Patel, Managing Director of the company, purchased 3,00,000 equity shares of the company from the open market. Post this acquisition, the holding of Mr Mukesh Patel along with PAC in the company has increased to 10.79%. Promoter Group holding post this acquisition stands at 33.72%.

The company has a turnaround business operation and reported improved operational and financial performance during Q2 and H1 of FY 2025-26, ending 30th September 2025. For H1FY26, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs. 23.2 crore as against a net loss of Rs. 1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net Sales for the H1FY26 rise 8% Y-o-Y to Rs. 795.2 crore as compared to Net sales of Rs. 736.2 crore in H1FY25. EBITDA for H1 FY26 was reported at Rs. 61.5 crore (EBITDA margin 7.7%), 102% Y-o-Y rise as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 30.5 crore (EBITDA margin 4.1%) in H1FY25.

In a short span of two & half decade, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufactures and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, and Faucets. The Company has 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company-owned display centres, and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints, including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company has strategically enhanced its brand presence by appointing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of its “Premium ka Pappa” campaign. Additionally, AGL's Bonzer7 brand has onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor for its “Kya Baat Hain” campaign, aiming to resonate with younger audiences and reinforce its market position. These campaigns underscore AGL's commitment to innovation and its strategy to connect with a broader consumer base.

About AGL: https://aglasiangranito.com/

Established in 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of 2.5 decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognised globally and a loyal customer following across segments. Today, it is the 4th-largest listed ceramic tile company in India, with a field force of more than 700.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tile companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 million sq. ft. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company-owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan-India, with 18,000+ touchpoints, including distributors, dealers, and sub-dealers. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company seeks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative, value-added products to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1628 crore in FY 2025. (For more information, please visit : www.aglasiangranito.com)

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.