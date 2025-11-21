Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Crowned Delhi/NCR's Leading Private Multi-Specialty Hospital for the 9th Consecutive Year

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 21: Asian Institute of Medical Sciences has once again proven its leadership in healthcare by being named Delhi/NCR's Best Private Multi-Specialty Hospital for the ninth consecutive year, as recognized by The Week-Hansa Research Survey 2025.

This milestone underscores the hospital's relentless pursuit of clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate patient care. Over the years, Asian Hospital has consistently enhanced its services, widened its specialty portfolio, and fostered a culture where empathy and expertise seamlessly converge.

Celebrating the recognition, Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director , shared,

"Being honored for the ninth year in a row is deeply meaningful. It validates our belief that sincere care and service from the heart build lasting trust. This recognition belongs to every doctor, nurse, technician, and staff member who stands committed to delivering excellence every single day."

Reflecting on the hospital's journey, Mr. Anupam Pandey, Director , stated,

"Asian has always represented ethical, accessible, and high-quality healthcare. This award is a reminder of the responsibility we hold. Our teams work tirelessly to ensure patients feel supported - medically as well as emotionally. We remain dedicated to elevating our standards year after year."

Highlighting future growth, Dr. Prashant Pandey, Director of Medical Services, added,

"This achievement motivates us to continue moving forward with purpose. Our focus remains on integrating advanced medical technology with a human touch. Whether in critical care, oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, or any other specialty, our promise is to deliver healthcare that patients can trust."

For Asian Hospital, this accolade symbolizes the confidence of thousands of patients who rely on its expertise every year. The hospital continues to invest in state-of-the-art technology, internationally trained specialists, and robust patient support systems to ensure that every life it touches receives care of the highest standard.

About Asian Institute of Medical Sciences

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences is a renowned healthcare institution dedicated to delivering advanced and patient-centric medical care. Renowned for clinical excellence across diverse specialties, the hospital remains committed to driving medical advancements through research, education, innovation, and technology. Guided by a team of highly skilled and compassionate professionals, Asian Hospital strives to provide world-class healthcare while upholding global best practices and a strong ethos of empathy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor