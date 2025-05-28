Asian School of Cyber Laws and GLC Mumbai Launch the Advanced Program on Cyber Law

NewsVoir

Pune / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: In a significant step toward advancing legal education in the digital age, the Asian School of Cyber Laws (ASCL) and Government Law College, Mumbai (GLC Mumbai) have jointly launched the Advanced Program on Cyber Law (APCL) a rigorous, practice-focused course for individuals who have already completed a Diploma in Cyber Law.

The APCL is designed for professionals ready to take on advanced responsibilities in the areas of tech regulation, fintech compliance, digital governance, cybersecurity law, and platform liability. Its launch reflects a growing demand for legal minds who understand the law not just in theory, but as it applies to complex and evolving digital ecosystems.

"We're witnessing a shift where legal expertise in technology domains is no longer optional it's foundational," said Gokul Narayan, CEO of ASCL. "The APCL course is a response to this shift, created to prepare legal professionals to lead the next decade of digital transformation and governance. Own the digital legal space your expertise is needed now more than ever."

"The Advanced Program on Cyber Law will offer our students and alumni a path to deepen their expertise in one of the most dynamic and evolving areas of law," Dr. Smt Asmita Adwait Vaidya, Principal, Government Law College, Mumbai.

The program spans twelve intensive modules and covers a wide range of subjects, including global privacy laws, legal frameworks for blockchain and NFTs, social media and influencer liability, digital evidence, cybersecurity awareness for legal professionals, and core technology contracts. To supplement the structured course content, the program also includes eight live lectures delivered by leading experts from the fields of law and technology. These live sessions are intended to offer not just academic depth but also opportunities for networking and professional interaction.

The course is competitively priced at Rs. 8,850 (inclusive of GST). Enrollment is limited to 150 participants, with admissions on a first-come, first-served basis. With over 75,000 students having completed its Diploma in Cyber Law, ASCL now offers this specialised program as a natural next step for those seeking deeper expertise in the legal aspects of the digital world.

Eligibility: Applicants must hold a Diploma in Cyber Law from ASCL or another recognised institution (subject to approval).

Application Process: Prospective participants must email their Diploma certificate to cd@asianlaws.org. Upon approval, a payment link will be issued. Admission is confirmed upon successful payment.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.asianlaws.org/advanced-program-in-cyber-law.php.

Founded in 1999, the Asian School of Cyber Laws is India's pioneer in the field of cyber law and digital legal education. It has trained over 75,000 law students, professionals, and government officials, and remains at the forefront of legal education in the digital era.

Established in 1855, the Government Law College, Mumbai, is India's oldest and among its most respected law schools. It has produced generations of India's leading lawyers, judges, and public servants.

Follow ASCL on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asian-school-of-cyber-laws.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor