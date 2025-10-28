Asian Travel Expo 2025 Welcomes Downtown Rotana as Associate Sponsor

PNN

Manama [Bahrain], October 28: The Asian Travel Expo 2025, one of Asia's most influential travel and tourism trade shows, proudly announces that Downtown Rotana, Bahrain's premier five-star business hotel, has joined the event as an Associate Sponsor. The upcoming edition of the Asian Travel Expo will be held on 8th, 9th & 10th December 2025 at the Exhibition World Bahrain, under the patronage of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC).

The partnership between the Asian Travel Expo 2025 and Downtown Rotana marks a significant step in promoting Bahrain's growing reputation as a regional hub for world-class hospitality, business events, and tourism. Located in the heart of Manama's business district, Downtown Rotana is perfectly positioned to welcome international exhibitors, delegates, and dignitaries attending the event.

Enhancing the Hospitality and Business Experience

With its modern architecture, luxury amenities, and renowned service excellence, Downtown Rotana has set new standards in the Bahraini hospitality landscape. As an Associate Sponsor, the hotel will play a key role in providing premium accommodation options, networking spaces, and hospitality support for participants from across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Trade visitors and buyers are invited to visit Downtown Rotana at Stall No. A1 during the three-day exhibition to connect with the team, explore partnership opportunities, and experience the property's exceptional hospitality offerings firsthand.

The collaboration reinforces the shared mission of both organizations to create a vibrant platform that connects the global travel community, encourages business opportunities, and celebrates the evolution of the tourism sector in the region.

Statements on the Partnership

Speaking about the partnership, Mr Abdul Musaddiq, Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce and Organizer of the Asian Travel Expo 2025, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Downtown Rotana as an Associate Sponsor for the Asian Travel Expo 2025. Downtown Rotana represents the best of Bahraini hospitality luxury, warmth, and professionalism. This partnership enhances our commitment to delivering a memorable and world-class experience for all participants attending the expo."

Mr. Sameer Khan, Director, Show Buddy Global W.L.L, added:

"Downtown Rotana's association as an Associate Sponsor adds immense value to the event. Their support will further elevate the comfort and hospitality experience for our international exhibitors and visitors. We look forward to working closely with the Downtown Rotana team in making Asian Travel Expo 2025 a remarkable success."

About Downtown Rotana

Downtown Rotana, a part of the globally acclaimed Rotana Hotels & Resorts, is an iconic five-star property in Manama offering contemporary luxury, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, exquisite dining experiences, and personalized guest services. Designed for both business and leisure travelers, Downtown Rotana continues to redefine modern hospitality in Bahrain with its commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Asian Travel Expo 2025

The Asian Travel Expo 2025 will bring together tourism boards, airlines, travel agents, tour operators, DMCs, hospitality brands, and technology providers under one roof, offering a platform for networking, collaborations, and business development. The three-day event will also feature the prestigious Asian Travel Awards 2025, celebrating achievements and innovation in the global tourism and hospitality industry.

Organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, the Asian Travel Expo has earned a reputation as a premier business-to-business travel event, fostering meaningful connections and promoting international tourism partnerships.

Looking Ahead

The partnership between Downtown Rotana and Asian Travel Expo 2025 symbolizes the synergy between Bahrain's hospitality excellence and Asia's growing tourism potential. Together, they aim to create an unforgettable experience for global participants, further strengthening Bahrain's position as a key destination for international events and travel trade collaborations.

For more details, visit www.asiantravelexpo.com

