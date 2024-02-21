Asia's Biggest Connected, Autonomous and Electric Vehicle EXPO to Be Held on 14 and 15 March 2024 at KTPO, Bengaluru

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21: Asia's biggest EXPO on connected, autonomous and electric vehicles, SecureThings presents CAEV EXPO 2024 Co-powered by Quectel, Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Startup India, BMTC, ARAI, NATRAX, GARC, BIS, CIRT, CMTI, RTO AIFMVD and MSME Promotion Council will be held on 14th and 15th of March 2024 in KTPO, Bengaluru.

Throughout the past seven editions, the connected and autonomous vehicle exhibitions and conferences have played a crucial role in fostering industry partnerships, attracting investments, and facilitating acquisitions. This event has emerged as the leading B2B & B2C expo platform for the connected, autonomous, ADAS, telematics and electric vehicle ecosystem in India. Notably, this year's expo is open to the general public with FREE visitor registration, including enthusiasts of the automotive industry. The event is expected to attract over 10000 registered delegates and visitors, along with 150 exhibitors and more than 60 speakers. The event will feature ten planned sessions, including keynotes, lead talks, panel discussions and award ceremony. Senior professionals from the automotive ecosystem, representing the private, non-profit, and public sectors, are expected to participate in the event.

Speaking about his participation, Subramani Ailoor, Vice President R&D, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India said, "Mobility industry is striding through a significant changeover as we embrace new technologies like electrification, connectivity, AI, SDV, etc. It is also critical to understand how these new age technologies can complement to realize the sustainable development goals. At CAEV EXPO 2024, I bring my thoughts on how Connected & collective approach is essential for the future of sustainable mobility planning."

Focusing on Automotive Cybersecurity, Preeti Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO, SecureThings said that they are pioneers in automotive cybersecurity solutions and are eager to join the CAEV EXPO 2024. Their aspiration is to become the preferred partner for automotive cyber safety compliance, and they are excited to share the cutting-edge solutions and collaborate with industry stakeholders to drive innovation and ensure the security of connected vehicles. Together, let's shape the future of automotive cybersecurity.

Anantha Krishnan, Vice President, Smart Cockpit, Stellantis said, "STELLANTIS is transforming into a Sustainable Mobility Tech company. Our Dare Forward 2030 plan outlines how Stellantis will engineer the new era of mobility, taking bold steps every day with an entrepreneurial spirit to exceed customer expectations. Stellantis' Software division plays a key role in this transformation, where we are building vehicles driven by software. Starting 2025, Stellantis will begin deploying three all-new, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered technology platforms STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive across its new global vehicle platforms. I am happy to be part of CAEV EXPO 2024 and share more details about Stellantis' strategy."

The Government of India has consistently been supporting the Automotive Sector with its many initiatives in recent years. The policies for Adoption of ADAS, cybersecurity and telematics on various levels of autonomy, mandatory panic buttons in public transport, telematics driven insurance options and so on, have already made a big impact, as evident from the newer and newer features and solutions getting embedded by the day in the vehicles being produced and on the design boards of the OEMs. Given the fact that the Automotive sector has emerged as one of the most transformative sectors redefining the modern vehicles as a super computing platform on wheels, the Government has launched many initiatives for creating a futuristic ecosystem to make India a global automotive hub. These initiatives include constituting committees for AI integration, indigenous manufacturing of semiconductors, a critical and prolific usage component in automotive sector, thrust on automotive testing infrastructure, R&D in areas of connectivity and autonomous driving, communication backbone with 5G rollout, facilitating global OEMs to set up establishments in India, to name a few.

Manish Patel, Senior Director - IT, MG Motor India said, "MG Motor has always been committed to providing its customers with best-in-class technology. We are proud to have democratized connected-car and electric vehicle technology in India. Connected cars have become significantly popular and customers today expect their vehicles to connect to their existing digital world, making their driving experience safer, more comfortable, and even more entertaining. I am excited to be a part of the CAEV EXPO 2024 to share MG's innovations in the connected vehicle and EV space."

Focusing on Telematics and Automotive Electronics, Dinesh Patkar, Regional Sales Director - India, Quectel said that they are thrilled to participate in CAEV EXPO 2024 as the Co-Powered By Sponsor. CAEV EXPO is an esteemed platform that converges the latest advancements in telematics and automotive electronics. Our commitment to driving innovation in connectivity solutions aligns perfectly with the objectives of this event, where industry leaders converge to shape the future of connected vehicles and electric mobility. Delving into 5G integration, IoT in vehicle management, and telematics' role in safety and efficiency. Let's shape the future of automotive electronics together.

According to Maneesh Prasad, Founder, Telematics Wire, "Connected vehicle landscape in India will see huge growth. It will be driven by need for safety, convenience and efficiency. CAEV EXPO 2024 will provide a crucial platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to collaborate and address key challenges in standardization and interoperability, cybersecurity and data privacy and ethics."

During the conference at CAEV EXPO 2024, various topics will be discussed and covered, including connected mobility, autonomous mobility, smart and shared mobility, electric vehicles, automotive cybersecurity, vehicle data management, software defined vehicles, intelligent cloud for automotive, maps and navigation, vehicle infotainment, ADAS, fleet telematics, emerging technologies, battery management, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, charging infrastructure, connected insurance, simulation and testing, and sustainable mobility, among others.

Sponsors that have already confirmed to join CAEV EXPO 2024 are SecureThings, Quectel, Marvell, Nexus, Teltonika, Cavli Wireless, ETAS, LightMetrics, Taisys, Keysight, VicOne, Excelfore, Valtech Mobility, FPT Software, Device Authority, Hero MotoCorp, Virya Autonomous Technologies, Spirent, Zilogic and Knot Consulting. CAEV EXPO is expected to generate business enquiries worth over INR 8 Billion, with over 150 exhibitors and more than 10000 attendees participating in the expo, which is being held over an area of ten thousand square metres.

Vishal Bajpai, Co-founder & CEO, SecureThings shared, "SecureThings is thrilled to participate and be the Title Sponsor at the CAEV EXPO 2024 to share about advancements in the standards, showcase our latest cybersecurity innovations and look forward to fostering collaborations. This is a great event where we meet with business leaders, share ideas and witness new technologies under the same roof. Join us as we pave the way towards a compliant and secure future for the automotive industry."

For CAEV EXPO 2024 delegate and visitor registration or for any other details, please visit - https://www.caevexpo.in/

