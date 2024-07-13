Asia's largest tech summit 'BTS 2024' to be held between19-21 November at Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 : The 27th edition of Asia's largest technology show, Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, will be held from November 19-21 at the Bangalore Palace.

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, and RDPR, announced the event schedule on Friday during a meeting with tech leaders. He emphasized that BTS 2024 will position Bengaluru at the forefront of global tech innovation and collaboration.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, also attended the meeting and held an interactive session with over 200 CEOs from India's leading IT, semiconductor, electronics, AVGC, biotech, and startup organizations. The goal of this meeting was to foster an open dialogue between government officials and tech leaders, focusing on Karnataka's vibrant tech ecosystem and future prospects.

The government highlighted that BTS 2024 will serve as a hub for exchanging new ideas. The conference will span six focused tracks over three days, covering IT & Deep Tech, Biotech & Healthtech, the startup ecosystem, the Global Innovation Alliance, the India-USA Tech Conclave, and a newly added Electro-Semicon track.

The event will also feature over 85 sessions with 460 speakers, each curated by a committee of experts from the industry, research, and academia. Special programs like the CEO Conclave, Startup Conclave, and Fireside Chats with renowned personalities will also be included.

"Karnataka serves as the headquarters for major tech giants, GCCs, and leading unicorns. This success stems not only from the state's industry-friendly policies and programs but also from our active engagement and collaboration with the entire tech ecosystem. We deeply value our close association with Global Innovation Alliance Partners, which helps BTS attract the world's foremost leaders, innovators, and disruptors, drawing over 50,000 tech enthusiasts from India and more than 40 nations," said Priyank Kharge.

This year, there will be an increased focus on B2B meetings, allowing delegates and companies to engage in more structured and productive sessions. Attendees can schedule meetings with prospects well in advance and connect with participants seamlessly during the event.

The event will be conveniently accessible through a dedicated Event App, which will provide real-time updates and personalized recommendations to enhance the overall experience.

BTS 2024 will also feature a hackathon where problem statements from various government departments will be presented. Industry partners will provide infrastructure, support, and mentorship to startups pitching solutions. Selected startups will have the opportunity to present their innovative solutions at BTS 2024.

The International Exhibition at BTS 2024, with over 700 exhibitors, will be a major highlight. It will have focused pavilions on Corporate & Industry, the Global Innovation Alliance, the Startup Zone, the STPI National Showcase, the MSME Pavilion, the R&D Pavilion (Lab to Market), Leading States of India, the Karnataka Showcase, and Technology Parks.

This year, there will be a special emphasis on sectorial pavilions such as Biotech & Healthtech, Electro & Semicon, Telecom, Spacetech, Mobility, Greentech, Edutech, BFSI & Fintech, and Animation & Gaming.

The event will also honor achievement and excellence at a prestigious awards ceremony, featuring accolades such as the STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, Startup & Investor Awards, and more.

