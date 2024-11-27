Asit Kumarr Modi and Neela Film Productions recognised at Sony S3 Honour Awards for Exemplary Achievement in Sustainability, Safety and Security

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Asit Kumarr Modi, founder of Neela Film Productions and creator of the iconic television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), was honored at the Sony S3 Honour Awards for his visionary leadership in driving initiatives centered around Sustainability, Safety, and Security. This recognition celebrates the production house's unwavering commitment to creating a safer, greener, and more efficient production environment, setting benchmarks for the entertainment industry.

The TMKOC set achieved an outstanding score of 80 out of 100 in the S3 guidelines assessment, highlighting its commitment to hazard-free operations and environmentally conscious practices. This recognition reflects the adoption of innovative strategies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and fostering a culture of sustainability. From reducing the use of paper cups, plastic bottles, and single-use batteries to providing reusable stainless steel bottles and cups for the crew, the production has made significant strides in creating a sustainable work environment. Additionally, waste segregation, food waste monitoring, tissue consumption reduction, and hygiene promotion are prioritized to achieve long-term sustainability goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Asit Kumarr Modi, founder of Neela Film Productions and creator of the iconic television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), expressed his gratitude, saying, "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to fostering a safer and greener production environment. At Neela Film Productions, we believe that sustainable practices are not just a responsibility but a necessity, and we remain dedicated to setting higher standards for the industry."

Safety has been a cornerstone of Neela Film Productions' efforts, with regular fire safety drills, monthly training sessions, and enhanced safety protocols. The mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE), implementation of adequate safety signage, and strict adherence to electrical and fire safety measures ensure a secure workplace for the entire crew. The production team's active cooperation with on-ground Health & Safety Officers has been instrumental in creating a safety-first culture that minimizes hazards such as slips, trips, and falls, making the set a benchmark for the industry.

On November 13, 2024, the Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) team visited the TMKOC set to present the Sustainability S3 Work Appreciation Certificate to the crew, acknowledging their remarkable efforts in aligning with the S3 guidelines. Richard Culver, Global Head of Safety & Security at Sony Pictures Entertainment (USA), joined Mihir Sanghvi, Executive Vice President & Head - Commercial, Procurement & Sustainability at Sony Pictures Networks India; Mihil Garg, AVP & Lead - Sustainability at Sony Pictures Networks India in presence of the on-set Health & Safety Officer - Yashwant. S. Dhadke, felicitating the team for their outstanding commitment to sustainability and safety.

Neela Film Productions continues to inspire with its focus on creating content that not only entertains millions but also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability and safety. Through initiatives like these, the production house ensures that its legacy is defined not only by its creative achievements but also by its contribution to a more sustainable future.

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is led by the visionary Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of their productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

Under Modi's leadership, Neela Film Productions has also ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on Web3 gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

