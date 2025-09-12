Asit Kumarr Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 4500 happysodes, sets a new global benchmark in television

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: In a monumental achievement for Indian television, Asit Kumarr Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has completed an incredible 4500 happysodes. This milestone not only cements the show's legacy as India's longest-running sitcom but also celebrates its journey as a cultural phenomenon that has brought families together for more than 17 years.

To mark the moment, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family came together to honour the people who have been part of the show since the very beginning. Writers, technicians, set designers, and production staff who have quietly carried the show on their shoulders for nearly two decades gathered to relive their journey. The cake-cutting was more than a celebration, it was a pause to acknowledge the laughter shared, the challenges faced and the consistency that has made 4500 Happysodes possible.

Speaking about the milestone, Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator and Producer of the show, said, "Completing 4500 Happysodes is a blessing and a privilege. The show has recently entered its 18th year, continuing its presence in Indian households and reaching audiences across generations. This is not just our success, it is the result of the hard work of every person who has been part of this journey since the very beginning. Today, we celebrated with them because they are the foundation of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I feel deeply grateful to our cast, crew, and especially to our audiences. It is their love and support that has carried us this far."

What makes this milestone meaningful is that the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahis not just about the number of episodes. It is about the people who create it every single day. From the ensemble cast and writers to the crew and technicians and office staff, every contributor has poured their heart into bringing Gokuldham Society alive. That is why it continues to feel like home for viewers across India.

Over the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has stood out for its simple humour, relatable stories, and characters who feel like family. Its enduring appeal lies in the shared effort of everyone involved and in the bond the show continues to nurture with its audience.

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is led by the visionary Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of their productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Mr. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

Under Mr. Modi's leadership, Neela Film Productions has also ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on Web3 gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor