Ask My Guru Partners with Bharat Matrimony, Investing in the Future of AI-Driven Vedic Astrology

New Delhi [India], October 13: Bharat Matrimony, the flagship of Matrimony.com Group announced a $500k investment in Ask My Guru (AMG), a Bangalore-based AI B2C startup and the world's first interactive Vedic Shastra platform. Following AMG's $1.2 million seed funding this investment takes the total investment to $1.72 million to accelerate AMG's AI astrology capabilities. The partnership bridges India's rich cultural traditions with advanced technology, creating a scalable, culturally resonant solution that modernizes matchmaking while preserving the essence of centuries-old Vedic wisdom.

Astrology has been a common denominator for over 80% of Indian marriages. With strategic investment in Ask My Guru, Matrimony.com is betting on India's cultural undercurrents, reimagined by future-proofing matchmaking with AI-driven precision. AMG's scalable models make astrological insights instantly accessible, while AI enhances traditional horoscope matching with deeper, more nuanced compatibility analysis. This amalgamation is a feat of trust that cements astrology as both a cultural anchor and an enterprising force in life's most important decisions.

Commenting on the significance of this partnership, Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder & CEO, Matrimony.com Group, commented"Marriage is not only about bringing two people together but ensuring harmony between them. Astrology has always played a vital role in this process. With Ask My Guru's AI-powered astrology, we see an opportunity to combine cultural traditions with cutting-edge technology for the benefit of millions."

Bharat Matrimony's investment reflects a strategic intent to digitise this deeply rooted cultural practice, guided by the expertise of Ask My Guru's founding team, Krishna Mohan Vedula and Vivek Sadamate, who bring over a decade of experience in scaling consumer platforms, driving brand growth, and executing high-impact marketing campaigns, including leadership roles at MPL with products reaching 100M+ users.

Commenting on onboarding new partners, Krishna Mohan Vedula, CEO of Ask My Guru, said, "Bharat Matrimony's trust in our vision will elevate AI-driven astrology from a niche tool into a mainstream, culturally anchored solution. We expect a momentum in the development of AMG's AI engine, enhancing predictive precision and expanding language and regional support for India's diverse user base. With integration into Bharat Matrimony's platform, users will gain real-time compatibility assessments, personalised astrological guidance, and multi-dimensional life insights. Our goal is to move AI astrology from being a supplementary tool to becoming a central, transformative feature of the matchmaking journey, uniting trust, cultural depth, and technological efficiency in one seamless experience."

With Bharat Matrimony's backing, AI astrology will be integrated into the matchmaking experience to enhance precision, trust, and user engagement. This investment follows Ask My Guru's $1.2 million seed round led by Lumikai, M- League & DEVC, reinforcing investor conviction in its AI-led spiritual-tech model. The partnership positions Ask My Guru at the forefront of AI-enabled Vedic guidance, with Bharat Matrimony focusing on astrology as the first step toward scalable, culturally rooted, and future-ready matchmaking solutions.

