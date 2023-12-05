Aslam Shaikh's Malad Masti Ignites Community Spirit in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: A Sunday morning fiesta that transformed the road into a canvas of fun saw the presence of celebs like Gadar 2 lead pair Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur, Shiv Thakare, V.I.P, Jayvijay Sachan, Farhan Sabri, Dr.Deepak Namjoshi, Dr. Masuuma Joshi & many more.

This past Sunday morning, the vibrant community of Malad came alive with the exhilarating spirit of "Malad Masti," a groundbreaking neighborhood-vehicle-free- free street event spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of Aslam Shaikh. Drawing together the diverse tapestry of Malad's 70,000 residents*, the event transformed the streets into a dynamic canvas, fostering camaraderie, fitness, and cultural celebration.

The event featured a myriad of activities, ensuring there was something for everyone. From the pulsating beats of DJ music to the energetic rhythm of Zumba and Aerobics, "Malad Masti" created an atmosphere of joy and unity. Sports enthusiasts had their share of excitement with organized Badminton, Cricket, and Football matches, while the 2.5-kilometer stretch of Mindspace road played host to cyclists, skaters, dancing groups, and joggers. Hundreds of women conducted yoga. Students gave an enthralling band performance. Members of the Laughter Club also occupied a space on the vehicle-free road. And, students also marched in with a band performance. A mind-blowing performance, street play, by some students, music, and races for children were some of the other activities.

Not just an event but a celebration of community, "Malad Masti" highlighted the power of coming together for a common cause. Aslam Shaikh, MLA From Malad West and Former Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra State, a driving force behind the initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Malad is not just a locality; it's a community of diverse talents and passions. 'Malad Masti' is a testament to the unity and vibrancy that defines our neighborhood"

Residents and participants alike praised the inclusive nature of the event, emphasizing the sense of belonging and pride it instilled. "Malad Masti" successfully bridged the gaps between generations, fostering a sense of community pride and cooperation.

