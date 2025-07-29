Asmeeta Texpa Park Upgraded: Magus Fashion City Is the Future of Fashion Manufacturing

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: In a transformative leap forward for India's textile and garment sector, the iconic Asmeeta Textile Park has officially upgraded itself as Magus Fashion City — India's first fully integrated industrial ecosystem designed exclusively for the fashion, apparel, and allied industries.

Sprawling across 74 acres in the industrially strategic hub of Kongaon, Bhiwandi, Magus Fashion City is more than a new name — it's a renewed vision. Rooted in the rich legacy of Asmeeta, which successfully delivered over 45 acres of industrial space, Magus now embodies a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable future for fashion manufacturing in India.

“Asmeeta was a foundation. Magus Fashion City will be a force. We are not just building infrastructure — we're building an ecosystem,” said Mr. Vinay Nile, Sr. VP Sales & CRM of Magus Infra Tech Pvt. Ltd.

A Complete Fashion Ecosystem

Magus Fashion City is India's first destination designed to serve every vertical of fashion manufacturing — from garments to accessories, footwear, cosmetics, wearable tech, and even medical textiles. With over 940+ operational units already functioning and 1000+ more in the pipeline, the project is a thriving hub for B2B manufacturing, trade, and innovation.

Unlike conventional industrial parks, Magus Fashion City offers more than just space. It includes:

Labour Training Centre

B2B Mall

Hotels, Clubhouse & Recreational Zones

Product Photography Studio

Fashion Convention & Exhibition Center

Design Incubation & R&D Labs

Finance & Subsidy Advisory Services

Fashion Training Institutes

Residential Township

This all-in-one model empowers Small to large manufacturers alike to ideate, manufacture, showcase, and scale — all under one roof.

Built for Business, Designed for Growth

Magus Fashion City offers world-class infrastructure: 24×7 power, water supply& security, 100% fire compliance, storm water drainage, wide internal roads, truck terminals, and logistics support — ensuring smooth business operations at every level.

It's also green-zone compliant, promoting environmentally responsible manufacturing and attracting brands that prioritize sustainability in supply chains.

The Road Ahead

Magus Fashion City is already home to hundreds of businesses and is being hailed as India's answer to fashion focused industrial parks in India and Asia. With its strategic proximity to Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, and excellent connectivity via road, rail, and the upcoming metro, it is emerging as the epicenter of the country's fashion manufacturing revolution.

As the global demand for “Made in India” continues to grow, Magus Fashion City is positioned to lead the next chapter in India’s fashion industrial evolution — one stitch at a time.

