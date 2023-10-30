Aspect brings Aspect Hospitality, its newest venture to dive into new standards of culinary excellence

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 30: "Aspect Hospitality welcomes you to a world where culinary meets craftsmanship, where celebrations become bigger, where every guest has a story to rejoice, where memories are formed and elegance meets exceptional service."

Aspect Hospitality brings to you its pride, Estella, Akina, Nom Nom, The Coconut Boy, and Radio Bar. With these projects, Aspect aspires to bring a fresh wave of serving an experience along with gourmet delights from across the globe. The hospitality group aims to redefine the hospitality industry and take luxury dining to newer heights.

Aspect Hospitality's logo is an extension to the Aspect's logo with their core idea to transform and evolve. The logo brings forward a refreshing set of colours: green symbolizing harmony and growth, blue symbolizing trust and reliability which is crucial for any hospitality group along with hues of red which symbolizes our passion to serve top-notch food and an everlasting experience.

Estella is well-known among Mumbaikars as an open-air beachfront restaurant that hosts some of the city's best parties, attended by A-list celebrities and influencers. Boasting a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea, it serves a wide range of cuisines spanning from the rich flavours of Australia to sophisticated European meals. The fine-dine ambiance is crafted in a manner to provide an immersive and luxurious dining experience with modern interiors that blend timeless opulence and contemporary elements to create a tranquil atmosphere. Estella births our ideology that food is more than just a mix of ingredients, it transcends to a blend of aromatic flavors, an expression of an art that connects food with culture. The restaurant also has a private dining area and a banquet hall which can host up to 250 people for a private party.

Akina brings the taste of Japan to the heart of Mumbai. It is bejeweled in glamor and opulence with a speakeasy bar that teleports you into another realm. Akina is the go-to place if you want to spot your favorite celebrities. It brings contemporary Japanese food prepared from locally sourced ingredients in the ancient warayaki cooking method. The food is prepared in intense heat at the range of 800-900 degree celsius to retain a delicate smokey flavour. With a grand entrance and dim-lit ambience, Akina's mixologists serve decadent cocktails accompanied with first class service and ecstatic music.

Radio Bar, situated in the bustling streets of Khar is known for its vibrant nightlife and signature cocktails along with live music and a center-staged DJ console to set the stage on fire. The charm of the bar lies in its intricate details from placing a collection of vintage instruments to an inward curved bar with neon lights which radiates old world vibes. The bar also serves a wide range of food options from Indian to Asian to tantalize your taste buds. Radio Bar also has a separate area to host private parties and top-notch service to make your special nights extra special. It is the go-to place for party- persons and food lovers.

From Burmese khao suey to soulful Asian curries, Nom Nom is a one-stop shop for all the Asian food enthusiasts out there. With a concept of an open-bar and an open kitchen, the eatery reflects an energetic vibe, making it a perfect hotspot for Sunday brunch. Nom Nom takes you on a delectable journey through the vibrant and diverse flavors of Asia, boasting something to satiate every palate. Their team of skilled chefs, charmed by the timeless culinary traditions of Asia, take pride in creating dishes that not only satisfy your tastebuds but also offer a visual feast. Each plate is a work of art, a symphony of colours and textures, prepared with love and passion.

The Coconut Boy brings the authentic Goan cuisine experience to Mumbai. A culinary gem introduced in Bandra to immerse yourself in the rich and exotic flavours of Goan cuisine as you step into this cozy, coastal haven. The menu brings the very essence of Goa with its ambience and menu which offers succulent seafood curries to traditional vindaloo. The cocktails menu includes drinks like Pina Colada and Beachside Bliss which is designed to teleport you to the sunny beaches of Goa. Experience a holiday brunch in Goa and the coastal flavours of Goan cuisine at our very own restaurant The Coconut Boy.

Aspect Hospitality looks forward to welcoming patrons to these improved spaces to deliver unforgettable moments and unparallel dining and entertainment experience. Shower Aspect Hospitality with your continued love and support as they move forwards in this journey.

