Aspect Realty Revives 17-Year-Stalled Worli Project, To Deliver Fully Furnished SRA Homes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: After 17 years of prolonged delays and uncertainty, the long-stalled Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Worli, known as Shivam, is finally nearing completion. With the swift and decisive intervention of Aspect Realty, the project is set to provide over 600 families a fresh start in fully furnished, ready-to-move-in homes, setting a new, unprecedented standard for SRA development.

For nearly two decades, slum dwellers in Worli faced immense hardship and uncertainty as their promised homes never materialized. The project stalled, leaving families in unsafe, overcrowded conditions without proper housing or compensation. The delay took a heavy toll, with some original beneficiaries passing away before seeing any progress.

Aspect Realty took over the stalled project last year, clearing all the previous developer's pending dues and quickly restarting construction with fresh funding. To show their unwavering commitment, the company also cleared all the pending rental dues in a single payout, providing immediate, much-needed financial relief to the displaced residents.

Now, the new SRA flats are almost ready for occupation. Aspect Realty is making history as the first builder to equip SRA flats with a full complement of furniture and white goods, transforming the project from a simple structure into a genuine, ready-to-move-in home.

Each of the 300 sq. ft. units comprising a living/dining area, a kitchen, one bedroom, and a separate bath and toilet will be delivered with a full set of essentials. This includes a three-seater sofa, TV unit and centre table, a queen-size bed, a dressing table, a wardrobe, and complete overhead and base kitchen cabinets. Furthermore, every unit will be supplied with key appliances: a Pure Drop UV water purifier, a Surya two-burner gas stove, a Haier 165L refrigerator, a Racold 1L geyser, and a Turbotek 32" smart TV.

Kedar Chapekar, CEO - Aspect Realty, said, "Taking over a 17-year-old stalled project presented enormous challenges, but our team's dedication allowed us to fast-track construction without compromising on quality. We are immensely proud to be near completion of over 600 SRA flats, providing the next generation of these families with ownership and security. This project is a clear demonstration that ethical real estate development and impactful social rehabilitation can and must go hand-in-hand."

With Shivam, Aspect Realty continues to strengthen its track record in social redevelopment, having already rehabilitated over 2,500 families across Mumbai. This project, situated in the heart of Worli, stands out for its scale, speed, and for what it represents: a renewed promise of dignity, stability, and the power of corporate accountability in rebuilding lives.

Aspect Realty is a forward-thinking real estate developer focused on delivering high-quality residential and commercial spaces with a strong emphasis on transparency, innovation, and long-term value.

Aspect embodies a perfect blend of time-honoured values and forward-thinking innovation, with ventures spanning across diverse sectors. We are a global conglomerate with a footprint that extends to the USA, UK, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Dubai, establishing a dynamic presence in pivotal markets around the world. We are a diversified group of companies operating across various sectors, meeting the evolving demands of our nation. From bullion to realty, infrastructure to hospitality, logistics to sportswe are everywhere. We touch every corner of the world, championing a wide range of projects. We aspire to bring opportunities like never before in areas of employment, technology, infrastructure and sustainability with a commitment towards excellence to transcend lives for a better tomorrow.

Our Vision: To be a global powerhouse where tradition and innovation unite, building a sustainable, impactful and visionary future for all stakeholders.

Our Mission: To embrace our roots while propelling forward, delivering value through ethical, sustainable and pioneering solutions, and ensuring Aspect remains a symbol of trust, quality and progress for generations to come.

