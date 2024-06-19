Aspire 2024: India's largest virtual career fair for freshers & young professionals is here

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), one of India's leading talent platforms, announced the launch of the third edition of Aspire, India's largest virtual career fair for freshers and young professionals (with 0 to 3 years of work experience). The two-day virtual career fair starts today, with participation from over 2 lakh+ freshers & young professionals. With this massive pool of candidates, this exclusive event offers recruiters access to a sizeable talent pool, while providing job seekers the opportunity to interact with industry experts and connect with potential employers.

foundit will also give candidates access to assessments and courses to help them stand out to recruiters. There are around 50 additional skill tests for various job functions, and these are proven to increase recruiter productivity by 25 per cent.

Aspire's success has numbers in its favour with over 150,000 registrations in 2023 and over 141,000 registrations in 2022. This year, the virtual career fair aims to build on this success by offering even more opportunities for freshers and young professionals to connect with top employers and industry experts.

The fair features active participation from companies across the IT/ITES, Product, Banking/Finance, Healthcare & Pharma, and Manufacturing sectors. Some of the hiring partners of Aspire 2024 include Genpact, Infosys, Mindteck, PNB MetLife, Quess, ICICI Bank and Eclerx.

"We are thrilled to launch the third edition of Aspire this year," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), "In a job market that is evolving rapidly, we aim to bridge the gap between recruiters and job seekers via career fairs such as Aspire. This aids our objective of leveraging advanced technology to ensure a perfect match between seekers and opportunities. This career fair not only keeps job seekers informed about the latest job opportunities and skill requirements, but also creates invaluable connections with top employers, empowering young professionals to launch successful careers."

One of the biggest pain points of fresher recruitment in India is the mismatch in what the talent pool seeks and what an employer is ready to offer in the job market, which occurs when the skills possessed by job candidates do not align with the skills required by employers for a particular role. The hiring cost involved in attracting and retaining qualified candidates creates a volatile market for recruiters, making it tricky to navigate.

To address these challenges, foundit also offers skill assessments. This innovative feature allows candidates to undergo highly focussed, gamified tests and helps candidates earn badges to enhances their visibility and significantly increases their chances of getting hired. By identifying skilled candidates and promoting upskilling, Aspire connects young talent with the perfect opportunities and sets them on the path to long-term success.

foundit - APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to AI-powered job search tools, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 90 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities. foundit is now also the Official Talent Partner of the Badminton World Federation across 20 key world tour events.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has recently launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.

