Aspiria.ai by Edugo Abroad Makes Studying in Europe, UK & Dubai Smarter, Simpler, Scalable for Indian Students

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 13:In a bold move that's set to redefine how Indian students approach their international education, Edugo Abroad , pioneer of Europe education in India, proudly announces the launch of Aspiria.ai – the first AI-powered platform dedicated to helping students study in Europe, the UK, and Dubai.

With over a decade of experience guiding 75,000+ students to top universities across Europe, Edugo Abroad is now going AI-first with Aspiria.ai, making quality guidance scalable, personalised, and available at students’ fingertips, completely free of cost..

“Aspiria is not just another chatbot or tool,” says Mr. Chintan Modi, Director of Edugo Abroad. “It's a culmination of 15+ years of insights, conversations, and real challenges students face when planning their Europe education journey.”

Aspiria.ai leverages AI to offer end-to-end support to aspiring international students,from choosing the right course and country to writing SOPs, discovering scholarships, understanding visa processes, and booking accommodation. It's trained on years of actual queries, success stories, and processes followed by Edugo's expert counsellors.

The platform features:

●AI Profile Evaluation instantly assesses academics, budget, language scores, and goals to suggest the best-fit countries, courses, and universities.

●AI SOP Writers trained on winning formats

●Country Comparison side-by-side clarity for Indian students exploring Europe, the UK, and Dubai.

●Course Finder & University Matching based on academic, budget, and PR goals

●Visa Interview Preparation and Forex, Loan & Accommodation Support

●Aspy, an intelligent AI guide modeled as a wise owl, offering warm, accurate, and proactive advice 24/7



“We've always been ahead in the Europe segment, whether it's building relationships with 500+ European universities or organizing Europe-only education fairs across India,” shares Mr. Bhargav Modi, Director at Edugo Abroad. “But we asked ourselves: how do we take this deep expertise and make it available to every student in India, even those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who may not walk into our offices?”

That question led to the vision of Aspiria.ai, a platform that could democratize access to high-quality study abroad support. Built in-house by a team of engineers, AI trainers, and counsellors dedicated for education in Europe, the UK, & Dubai.

“We've seen students struggle with vague advice on YouTube/Reels, unqualified consultants, or incomplete information on generic AI platforms. With Aspiria, we bring verified, university-backed, and experience-driven answers, instantly and at scale,” added Mr. Bhargav Modi.

And perhaps most importantly, this is not a startup by an IITian or IIM graduate. It has been built by people who've done the real donkey work in European education, been on the ground with students, and faced the reality first-hand. With around 2.5 lakh Indian students heading to Europe, UK & Dubai every year, Aspiria.ai is designed to make that journey seamless and trustworthy.

About Aspiria.ai

For most Indian students, studying abroad feels exciting at first, but quickly turns overwhelming.Which course should I choose? Which university will accept my profile? How do I write a strong SOP or find the right scholarship? And the biggest stress of all is the visa process.

That's exactly the problem Aspiria.ai was built to solve.

Created by Edugo Abroad, Aspiria is India's first AI-powered platform dedicated to helping students study in Europe, the UK, and Dubai. It gives personalized, step-by-step guidance to students for everything a student needs to study abroad; from matching them with the right course and university, to writing SOP, discovering scholarships, and preparing for admission & visa, that too free of cost.

With Aspiria, students don't have to rely only on guesswork or expensive unqualified consultants. They get expert-backed, AI-powered support designed to make studying abroad simpler, smarter, and accessible to everyone on fingertip.

Aspiria.ai is made available for students at www.aspiria.ai

