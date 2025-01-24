ASRTU Launches Nationwide Initiative to Honour Drivers on "Drivers Day"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 24: The Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) has announced an initiative to honour drivers across India on January 24th, designated as "Drivers Day." ASRTU will sponsor Rs. 5,000 each to two exemplary drivers from every public bus transport organisation in India, recognising their exceptional dedication to ensuring safe and reliable public transport.

This nationwide initiative underscores ASRTU's commitment to driver welfare and road safety. Organisations are encouraged to facilitate the recognition ceremonies on January 24th, led by their respective heads. "The initiative aims to inspire a culture of excellence and appreciation within the public transport sector," said Vice President ASRTU Ch. Dwarka Tirumala Rao (IPS).

ASRTU (https://www.asrtu.org/) represents over 1,50,000 buses operated by State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs) and SPVs, collectively providing affordable and safe transportation to over 70 million passengers daily. Drivers play a pivotal role, ensuring smooth commutes to workplaces, schools, and other destinations, contributing significantly to the economy and social mobility, says Managing Director Telangana V.C Sajjanar IPS.

"Public transport thrives on the dedication of skilled drivers, who are the backbone of the system," said T. Surya Kiran, Executive Director, ASRTU. "They ensure millions of people reach their destinations safely and on time, all while navigating challenging road conditions and upholding safety standards. Recognising their contributions is vital to fostering trust and efficiency in public mobility."

This year's "Drivers Day" initiative will also launch ASRTU's efforts to amplify the importance of driver welfare and road safety. A press briefing will highlight key insights from two leading state transporters, showcasing their collective support for this cause.

With this initiative, ASRTU (www.asrtu.org) aims to create a lasting impact, celebrating drivers' vital role in public transport and inspiring the industry to continue fostering excellence and safety.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor