Assam CM inaugurates India's first Aqua Tech Park

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, inaugurated India's first Aqua Tech Park in Sonapur, Assam, with an aim to boost fish production.

Additionally, this will help in generating earning opportunities in the state of Assam.

"India's first Aqua Tech Park inaugurated in Sonapur, Assam. Dedicated the Aqua Tech Park,a first of its kind in India which will greatly boost fish production and provide ample earning opportunities to the youth in Assam," CM of Assam posted on the social media platform 'X'.

According to release by PIB, the 2025-26 budget announcement strategically focuses on enhancing financial inclusion, reducing financial burden on farmers by reducing custom duties and furthering development of the marine fisheries.

Overall, the Central government has cumulatively invested Rs 38,572 crore in the fisheries sector since 2015, resulting in a doubling of fish production in the country.

The Government has also launched various schemes to promote fisheries sector such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme was conceived in 2020 to help the fisheries sector achieve new heights while ensuring socio-economic welfare of fishers, fish farmers and other stakeholders.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is also there for a period of five years (2020-21 to 2024-25) with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore. The initiative delves into the domain of inland fisheries and aquaculture, recognizing their pivotal role in bolstering production and ensuring robust food security.

On the Agriculture side, Assam set a new record in paddy procurement by procuring nearly 7 lakh MT of paddy during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25.

The farmers from Majuli district of Assam exported 267 MT of Red Rice to the Middle East and EU markets. Majuli, the river island district in Assam, has marked a significant milestone as its indigenous organic red bao paddy makes its debut in the global market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor