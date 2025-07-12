Assam CM inaugurates nation's first ever Aqua Tech Park at Bagibari Sonapur

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated India's first water technology park named 'Aqua Tech Park' established through collaborative efforts at Bagibari Sonapur.

The 'Aqua Tech Park' set up by Kolong-Kapili in association with NABARD, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Fishery Department and Selco Foundation, the Aqua Tech Park the first of its kind in Assam.

The park showcases advanced technologies in aquaponics, biofloc system, modern fish production, ornamental fish breeding and other innovative areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Assam said that, the Aqua Tech park will aim at empowering fish farmers with knowledge of cutting edge technologies that will enhance fish production and boost the income of the fish farmers.

He also said that the park is a way forward to resurgent Assam and Atmanirbhar Assam.

"Assam is a state rich in rivers. However, in spite of this, the state is dependent on state like Andhra Pradesh for meeting its fish demands. In this context, the initiative taken by Kolong-Kopili deserves accolades. For the last one and a half decade Kolong-Kopili has been a source of inspiration to the youth across the state. For the last 17 years, Kolong-Kopili by rendering training to different stakeholders on modern techniques of fish production impacted the lives of the entrepreneurs and fish farmers of the state positively. By introducing innovation, Kolong-Kopili has added a new dimension to fish farming and the economy dependent on fish," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that in the year 2021 Kolong-Kopili with assistance from ICAR and CIFR started its Aqua Culture School and made an important contribution to fish farming, natural farming, fish fry production, and integrated agriculture system which led to empowerment of thousands of youths.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Aqua Tech Park would prove to be a boon to the farmers and other stakeholders.

He also said that the Aqua Tech Park, will also greatly boost fish production and provide ample earning opportunities to the fish farmers of Assam. "This park will be a model of fisheries development in the state," the Chief Minister exhorted.

Stating that Assam holds tremendous possibility in the field of fishery, the Chief Minister said that between 2019 and 2024, Assam doubled its fish production to 4.99 lakh MT and became the fourth largest fish producing state in India.

"Government along with other stakeholders is working dedicatedly to make Assam among the top five states in the country, in every field. Rs. 800 crore ADB assisted project has been initiated in the state to support Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation Project. Moreover, the JICA aided Rs. 250 crore project also helped in taking many others schemes for the development of fishery sector in the state," he said.

Additionally, Sarma added that with the synergy of the conventional agriculture system and modern technology, State government in the current financial year created 10 fishery cluster development project involving a financial outlay of Rs. 8 crore. Moreover, he said that the double engine government has taken various steps to develop the fisheries sector in the State through schemes like PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, SWIFT, among others. With all these initiatives, the government is not just rejuvenating the fisheries sector in Assam but making it competitive nationally, Dr. Sarma added.

Citing the examples of Debojit Barman of Nalbari, Hemanta Deka and Fatik Ahmed of Barpeta, Biswajit Bora of Sonitpur, Sudipa Dey of Cachar, Harendranath Rabha of Tamulpur, Krishna Gogoi of Jorhat, Lalit Dutta of Golaghat, Chief Minister called upon the youth of the state to come forward and tap the potential of fishery sector.

He said that under Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, State government is giving Rs. 5 lakh to each of the graduates passed out from Raha Fishery College and Rs. 2 lakh to fishery farmers. He also said that from September onwards one lakh youth of state would be given financial benefits under the scheme (CMAAA).

Director Kolong-Kopili Jyotish Talukdar gave the welcome speech in the programme, which was also addressed among others by Fishery Minister Krishnendu Paul, MLA Dispur Atul Bora, Chief General Manager NABARD Regional Office Assam Loken Das. Vice Chairman Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Nabarun Medhi, Director Fishery Gauri Shankar Das, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

