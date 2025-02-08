Assam CM meets V-P Dhankhar in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "I had the privilege of calling upon Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji at Uprashtrapati Niwas. Engaging with him is always an enriching experience."

The Chief Minister also met the Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the latter's Prithviraj Road residence here on Friday.

During an hour-long meeting, discussions were held on the upcoming investments by the Tata Group in Assam, including the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister inspected the construction of the mega plant recently.

CM Sarma also extended an invitation to Chandrasekaran to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

Later, taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "It was truly a pleasure to meet N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of @TataCompanies today in New Delhi. Our conversation about the group's exciting investments in Assam was inspiring, and I'm eagerly looking forward to welcoming him at the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit!"

Notably, to give a boost to businesses in the state, a big investor summit -- 'Advantage Assam' is set to be hosted in Guwahati in late February.

Earlier, CM Sarma said on Friday that this summit is set to bring more investments to the state.

The Chief Minister added that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

He said that the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

"This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors," he said.

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the Chief Minister added.

