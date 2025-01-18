Assam govt holds investment roadshow in London ahead of showpiece 'Advantage Assam' summit

London [UK], January 18 : The Assam government in partnership with the High Commission of India, hosted the Assam Investment Roadshow in London to support the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 to be held in Guwahati next month.

The event in London was aimed to attract global investors by showcasing Assam's business potential and opportunities in various sectors.

The Advantage Assam summit is scheduled for February 25-26, 2025.

Assam is strategically located in the northeastern region of India, serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Key dignitaries included Assam's Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah, who discussed the state's strategic advantages for investment, and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, along with other esteemed guests.

The Assam Minister outlined Assam's rich natural resources, improved connectivity, government incentives, and rapidly developing infrastructure as pivotal reasons to consider the state a lucrative investment destination.

The roadshow served as a platform to engage with investors and stakeholders, emphasizing Assam's vision of becoming a hub for sustainable economic growth and development.

On arrival in London, Borah met UK's Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West, at her office.

They explored avenues to strengthen economic and cultural ties.

"Key discussions focused on advancing collaboration in research and development, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering cooperation in clean energy, with emphasis on Assam's untapped potential as a premier trade and investment destination," Bimal Borah wrote on X.

He acknowledged and celebrate the ending bond between the UK and Assam, a relationship that has flourished over the centuries.

"Our shared history, particularly in the tea and petroleum sectors, has not only shaped the economic landscape of Assam, but also fostered a deep cultural and technological exchange between our regions," Borah said.

In the interactive session with the Minister for Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, Borah said they discussed the rich shared heritage between India and UK, exploring new adventure to boost our economic ties, research and development and cooperation in clean energy and infrastructure which is a particular emphasis in Assam.

"Assam as a state is renowned for rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and as a dynamic frontier of new economic opportunities in India. Assam's geographical positioning with Guwahati as a gateway of seven sisters in northeast India abounding in natural resources and vibrant human capital make it an attractive destination for the UK for partnership and investment," he said.

Assam is renowned for its lush tea gardens and petroleum resources and is now diversifying into sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology.

Assam is an ideal location for trade, investment and cultural exchange, Borah said.

"Assam has undergone a profound transformation from a region once known for unrest into peaceful destination under our leadership and is now eagerly pushing towards comprehensive development," he added.

In his address, Kevin McCole, managing director of UK India business Council (UKIBC) said, they were building the UK-Assam partnership on a strong UK-India foundation.

"The trade and investment relationship between both our countries is already really strong and getting stronger. The most recent figures show that bilateral trade grew by 10 per cent to 42 billion pounds across 2023-2024," McCole said. The bilateral trade between Indian and the UK has shot up since the pandemic.

In the fiscal year 2023, Assam recorded a remarkable 19.5% year-on-year surge in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), reflecting its transformative economic journey.

This significant growth underscores Assam's dynamic leadership and attractive investment policies. Recent strategic investments, such as the approximately USD 3.3 billion Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) project by TATA in Jagiroad, highlight Assam's ability to attract big-ticket investments and its commitment to creating a conducive business environment.

Prior to London visit, Bimal Borah was in Dubai for a similar investment roadshow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor