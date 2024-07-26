Assam govt inks MoUs with NRL, Oil India for installing hemodialysis machines

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 : The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Oil India Rural Development Society, Duliajan and Numaligarh Refinery Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state capital.

Under the MoUs, financial assistance of Rs. 2.5 crore each will be provided as a part of CSR fund for the procurement of Hemo-Dialysis machines to treat advanced kidney failure patients, as per a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The new hemodialysis machines will be installed in dialysis centres to cater to the needs of the patients.

The MoU aims to facilitate the availability of dialysis machines and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure of patients currently undergoing treatment with nephrological ailments.

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam through the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis program is providing free hemodialysis services in 41 dialysis centres with 277 hemodialysis machines established in Public Health Institutes such as medical colleges, district hospitals, and community health centres. Moreover, considering the increasing demand, dialysis services are to be expanded to 37 new hospitals with 150 hemodialysis machines across the state.

Commissioner and Secretary Health and Family Welfare, P. Ashok Babu, Mission Director, NHM Assam M.S. Lakshmi Priya, MD NRL Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, CGM NRL Kajal Saikia, President Oil India Rural Development Society Bhairab Bhuyan, CGM Administration Pipeline Headquarters Arunjyoti Baruah and other senior officers of Government of Assam, NRL and OIL were present on the occasion.

