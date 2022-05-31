Assam Rifles-Bhaichung Bhutia Football School Residential Programme

Assam Rifles Public School, established in 1980, is run by the Assam Rifles Welfare Education Society under the patronage of the Assam Rifles.

In 2021 the school converted into a Sports School with an aim to harness the rich sports potential of the youth of the North East. An MoU was signed between Assam Rifles Public School, Laitkor, Shillong and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Jan 1, 2021 as part of the Khelo India Programme. Inauguration of the School and Formal Release of MoU was done by Kiren Rijuju, then Minister of Sports and Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, on Jan 4, 2021.

Assam Rifles has now begun harnessing the Football Talent of the North East and has created a Residential Football Academy with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School. It is the first Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS) Residential Programme in the North East and gives an opportunity to excel in football to the football-loving youth of the North East. The dream of India playing in the FIFA World Cup by 2050 with players from the North East in the national team will be actively pursued here. A special programme was conducted on May 30, 2022, to start the MoU between the Assam Rifles and Bhaichung Bhutia Football School. The MoU was jointly inaugurated by Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles and Bhaichung Bhutia himself.

The Assam Rifles is using education and sports as a tool to guide the youth of the North East to build a better future. North-East India, an actual powerhouse of sports, has produced notable sportsmen, including Olympic medalists. The talent of the local youths in football is the way forward for the future of Indian Football. Assam Rifles itself has abundant talent amongst its ranks. Riflewomen RanjanaChanu of Assam Rifles is presently part of the Indian Women's Football Team.

Assam Rifles Men's Football recently participated in the Durand Cup 2021. Tapping this talent early will allow nurturing of young footballers who will be the future of the Country. The unique initiation of the Assam Rifles for the Residential School will thereby not only push North East youth towards sports but also boost the future of Indian Football.

