Assam Rifles celebrates 188th Raising Day and Director General's Conclave

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/PNN): Assam Rifles the oldest and most decorated Para Military Force of the Country is celebrating its 188th Raising Day on 24 March 2023, at its Laitkor Garrison, Shillong and also its various formation and Units in the North East and J&K. Raised on 24 Mar 1835 the Force has done yeoman service to the Nation and contributed immensely in bringing peace in the North East states.

This year the celebration of the Raising Day was graced by Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region, G Kishan Reddy, as the Chief Guest. The Minister along with Lt Gen P C Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, DG Assam Rifles and all ranks of the Force paid homage to the Brave hearts of the Force who in the past 188 years have made the Supreme Sacrifice in the line of duty at the War Memorial in Shillong. The Hon'ble Minister also addressed all ranks of the Force in a Special Sainik Sammelan wherein he complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in fighting insurgency in the North East & Kashmir.

The Force has continued to prove its mettle in Operations in 2022-23. During this period three Battalions received Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation and five Battalions received General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Citation. In addition personels of the Force were awarded with one Shaurya Chakra, seven Sena Medals, 411 Presidential and Governors Medals.

The Force has also excelled in Sports by winning six medals in International Games (Gold-01, Silver-01& Bronze-04), National Games (Gold-17, Silver-17& Bronze-15) and AIPDM (Gold-31, Silver-25 & Bronze-26) in the year 2022-23.

In a unique and iconic moment, former DGs of the Force were also present on the occasion and were able to interact with all ranks of the Force. and share their valuable experience.

With every passing year, the Assam Rifles continues to stand strong amongst the people of the North East. As the region moves towards development and prosperity, the Force continues to instill a sense of security amongst the locals. The celebration of the Assam Rifles Raising Day is not a stand-alone, but celebrated by all locals from the different corners of the North East, reaffirming the Assam Rifles motto as the 'Friends of the North East'. As the Government increases its focus towards the Act East Policy the Assam Rifles continues to evolve to meet new challenges and live up to its motto and its role as the 'Sentinels of the North East'.

